RLI CORP

(RLI)
RLI : Named to Prestigious Ward's 50® P&C Top Performers List For 29th Consecutive Year

07/16/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that RLI Insurance Company has been named as one of the insurance industry’s top-performing companies by Ward Group. This is the 29th consecutive year that RLI has been recognized as a top performer. RLI is one of only two companies that has been named to the Ward’s 50® property-casualty list since the list’s inception in 1991.

“We’re proud to receive this prestigious recognition of RLI’s continued financial strength and commitment to delivering superior long-term results,” said RLI Corp. Chairman & CEO Jonathan E. Michael. “We celebrate this achievement with our talented employee-owners, whose efforts drive our strong performance.”

Ward is the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for the insurance industry. The Ward's 50® P&C Top Performers list recognizes property-casualty insurance companies domiciled in the United States that have passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over a five-year period (2014-2018). For further detail and a complete listing of all companies in the 2019 Ward's 50® P&C Top Performers list, visit ward.aon.com.

ABOUT RLI
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving diverse, niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by A.M. Best Company. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 943 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 148 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 26,1x
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,13x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,00x
Capitalization 3 892 M
Chart RLI CORP
Duration : Period :
RLI Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RLI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 70,00  $
Last Close Price 87,36  $
Spread / Highest target -7,28%
Spread / Average Target -19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan E. Michael Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig William Kliethermes President & Chief Operating Officer
Thomas L. Brown SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bryan T. Fowler Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John Thomas Baily Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RLI CORP28.38%3 912
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES29.29%39 825
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC8.69%36 492
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION26.33%34 360
SAMPO9.09%26 170
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC15.38%19 143
