RLI : Named to Prestigious Ward's 50® P&C Top Performers List For 29th Consecutive Year

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that RLI Insurance Company has been named as one of the insurance industry’s top-performing companies by Ward Group. This is the 29th consecutive year that RLI has been recognized as a top performer. RLI is one of only two companies that has been named to the Ward’s 50® property-casualty list since the list’s inception in 1991.

“We’re proud to receive this prestigious recognition of RLI’s continued financial strength and commitment to delivering superior long-term results,” said RLI Corp. Chairman & CEO Jonathan E. Michael. “We celebrate this achievement with our talented employee-owners, whose efforts drive our strong performance.”

Ward is the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for the insurance industry. The Ward's 50® P&C Top Performers list recognizes property-casualty insurance companies domiciled in the United States that have passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over a five-year period (2014-2018). For further detail and a complete listing of all companies in the 2019 Ward's 50® P&C Top Performers list, visit ward.aon.com.

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving diverse, niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by A.M. Best Company. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716006045/en/