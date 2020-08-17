RLI : Names Jon Ward as Vice President, E&S Property

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today that Jonathan D. Ward has been promoted to Vice President, E&S Property. In this role, Ward will be responsible for leading RLI’s E&S Property Group, which offers comprehensive commercial property and difference in conditions coverages for commercial risks. He replaces John Stenhouse, who recently retired after 20 years of dedicated service to RLI.

Ward joined RLI in 2003 as a Catastrophe Analyst and served as Director, Exposure Management before being promoted to Assistant Vice President, Risk Services in 2014. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University and holds the Certified Catastrophe Risk Management Professional (CCRMP®) designation.

“Jon’s deep understanding of our property business, exceptional customer focus and proven leadership make him a great fit for this role,” said RLI Insurance Company President & COO Craig Kliethermes. “I’m confident that he will position the RLI Property Group for ongoing success and ensure we continue providing superior solutions and service to our property customers.”

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 45 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 24 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200817005634/en/