RLI : Third Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference

10/01/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today that it will release its third quarter 2019 earnings after market close on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

The company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter results on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. CDT. This call is being webcast by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vy5j5zy8

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving diverse, niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by A.M. Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 44 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 23 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
