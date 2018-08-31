Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. Buyout

Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal
claims against the board of directors of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (“RLJ
Entertainment” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM: RLJE)
related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by AMC
Networks Inc. (“AMC Networks”) (NASDAQ GS: AMCX)
in a transaction announced on July 30, 2018 (the “Proposed Transaction”).
On July 29, 2018, the Board caused RLJ Entertainment to enter into an
agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with AMC Networks.
Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of RLJ
Entertainment will receive $6.25 in cash for each share of RLJ
Entertainment common stock.
On August 28, 2018, RLJ Entertainment filed a preliminary proxy
statement (“Proxy Statement”) with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission in connection with the Proposed Transaction, which
recommends that RLJ Entertainment’s shareholders vote in favor of the
Proposed Transaction. Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. is investigating possible violations of law related
to the Proxy Statement, including whether the Proxy Statement omits
material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction.
If you own common stock of RLJ Entertainment and purchased any shares
before July 30, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this
investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement
or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M.
Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220,
Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail
at info@rl-legal.com.
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City,
New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of
millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial
corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal
securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder
derivative actions.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005880/en/