RLJ Lodging Trust : Announces Successful Refinancings

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced that it
has recently closed on two refinancing transactions, which consist of
the following:
-
New $200.0 million five-year floating rate mortgage loan maturing in
April 2024 (the “$200 Million Loan”), inclusive of extension options.
The $200 Million Loan was originated by Bank of America, N.A.
-
New $96.0 million seven-year floating rate mortgage loan maturing in
April 2026 (the “$96 Million Loan”), inclusive of extension options.
The $96 Million Loan was originated by PNC Bank, National Association.
The Company utilized proceeds from these refinancing transactions to
repay two secured loans, including a $150.0 million secured loan that
was scheduled to mature October 2021 (including extensions) and an
approximately $140 million secured loan that was scheduled to mature
March 2022 (including extensions). The refinancings will reduce the
weighted average interest rate spread from LIBOR plus 225 basis points
on the repaid loans to LIBOR plus 155 basis points on the new loans. The
reduction in the interest rate spread will result in annual interest
expense savings of over $2 million. The Company factored the interest
expense savings from both of these financing transactions into the prior
net interest expense outlook range of $88 million to $90 million.
The $200 Million Loan is secured by seven hotels, bears interest at
LIBOR plus 152 basis points, and provides two one-year extensions. The
$96 Million Loan is secured by three hotels, bears interest at LIBOR
plus 160 basis points, and provides two one-year extensions. Following
the completion of these refinancings, the Company’s weighted average
maturity was extended to 4.2 years.
“We are very pleased to execute on these transactions that further
strengthen our balance sheet by extending our debt maturities and
reducing our interest expense,” said Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief
Executive Officer. “With a well-laddered maturity profile and low
weighted average interest rate on our debt, we remain extremely well
positioned to execute on our strategic initiatives.”
About Us
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate
investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin,
focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio
consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms located in 25
states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one
unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
