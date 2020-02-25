RLJ Lodging Trust : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results 0 02/25/2020 | 04:34pm EST Send by mail :

- Achieved 2019 RevPAR growth of 0.7% - Completed sale of approximately $724 million of non-core hotels - Repurchased 7.2 million shares for approximately $124 million since fourth quarter 2018 RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company") (NYSE: RLJ) today reported results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Fourth Quarter Highlights Pro forma RevPAR decrease of 0.5%

Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin of 30.0%

Net income of $34.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $96.3 million

Adjusted FFO per diluted common share and unit of $0.41

Repurchased 0.7 million common shares for approximately $12.2 million Full Year Highlights Pro forma RevPAR increase of 0.7%

Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin of 31.8%

Net income of $129.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $462.5 million

Adjusted FFO per diluted common share and unit of $2.03

Strategically reshaped portfolio with sale of 47 non-core hotels for approximately $724 million

Executed Wyndham termination agreement and received $35.0 million payment

Refinanced $1.4 billion of debt, reducing borrowing costs and extending maturities

Repurchased 4.6 million common shares for approximately $77.8 million “2019 was a transformational year for RLJ as we successfully executed on our strategic plan to reshape our portfolio, enhance operating metrics, and improve our growth profile,” commented Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we enter 2020, our portfolio is uniquely positioned with tangible catalysts despite choppy fundamentals. We have a fortress balance sheet, which enables us to be nimble, and significant investment capacity, which allows us to pursue multiple value creation opportunities in both the near and long-term. RLJ is well positioned to create value in all phases of the lodging cycle.” The prefix “Pro forma” as defined by the Company, denotes operating results which include results for periods prior to its ownership and excludes sold hotels. Pro forma RevPAR and Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin are reported on a comparable basis and therefore exclude any hotels sold during the period and non-comparable hotels that were not open for operation or were closed for renovation for comparable periods. Explanations of EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA Margin, FFO, and Adjusted FFO, as well as reconciliations of those measures to net income or loss, if applicable, are included within this release. Pro forma RevPAR for the fourth quarter declined 0.5% from the comparable period in 2018. The Company's top performing markets were Louisville, Tampa, and Orlando with Pro forma RevPAR growth of 21.8%, 20.4%, and 9.0%, respectively. For the full year, the Company's top performing markets were Louisville, Austin, and Charleston with Pro forma RevPAR growth of 26.2%, 6.3%, and 5.4%, respectively. Net Income for the fourth quarter was $34.9 million, an increase of $7.0 million from the comparable period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $96.3 million, a decrease of $17.6 million from the comparable period in 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, adjusted EBITDA included $17.2 million from sold hotels. Non-recurring items for the fourth quarter included an impairment loss of $13.5 million related to two hotel properties. The impairment loss is included in net income attributable to common shareholders but is excluded for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO. Financial and Operating Highlights ($ in millions, except ADR, RevPAR, and per share amounts)

(unaudited) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Operational Overview: (1) Pro forma ADR $179.56 $181.72 (1.2)% $182.96 $182.53 0.2% Pro forma Occupancy 75.7% 75.2% 0.7% 79.0% 78.6% 0.4% Pro forma RevPAR $135.87 $136.62 (0.5)% $144.51 $143.55 0.7% Financial Overview: Total Revenues $347.1 $399.9 (13.2)% $1,566.2 $1,761.2 (11.1)% Pro forma Hotel Revenue $342.1 $339.8 0.7% $1,419.2 $1,398.8 1.5% Net Income (2) $34.9 $27.9 25.1% $129.4 $190.9 (32.2)% Pro forma Hotel EBITDA $102.6 $106.0 (3.2)% $450.7 $451.5 (0.2)% Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin 30.0% 31.2% (119) bps 31.8% 32.3% (52) bps Adjusted EBITDA (3) $96.3 $113.8 (15.4)% $462.5 $522.1 (11.4)% Adjusted FFO $69.3 $84.9 (18.5)% $350.3 $395.7 (11.5)% Adjusted FFO Per Diluted Common Share and Unit $0.41 $0.49 (16.3)% $2.03 $2.26 (10.2)% Note: (1) Pro forma statistics reflect the Company's 103 hotel portfolio as of February 25, 2020. (2) Net Income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, included $19.5 million and $5.1 million respectively, from sold hotels. Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, included $18.1 million and $81.9 million respectively, from sold hotels. (3) Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2018 included $17.2 million from sold hotels. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, included $47.0 million and $106.2 million respectively, from sold hotels. Fourth Quarter Disposition On November 22, 2019, the Company sold five hotels in Austin, TX for a total sales price of $67.6 million. The sold portfolio included the following hotels: 211-room Marriott Austin South

152-room SpringHill Suites Austin South

110-room Courtyard Austin South

66-room Residence Inn Austin South

63-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Austin South Full Year Dispositions For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company sold 47 properties in five separate transactions consisting of: 21 hotel portfolio with 2,555 rooms in June 2019

255-room Embassy Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort and the 385-room Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC in June 2019

18 hotel portfolio with 2,119 rooms in August 2019

108-room Residence Inn Columbia in September 2019

5 hotel portfolio with 602 rooms in Austin, TX in November 2019 Share Repurchases For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 0.7 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $16.52 for approximately $12.2 million. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 4.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $17.01 for approximately $77.8 million. Subsequent to year-end, the Company repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares of its common stock for approximately $24.5 million. The Company's existing repurchase program will expire on February 29, 2020. On February 14, 2020, the Company's Board of Trustees authorized a new one year $250.0 million share repurchase program that will expire on February 28, 2021. Balance Sheet As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $882.5 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet, $600.0 million in capacity on its revolving credit facility, and $2.2 billion of debt outstanding. The Company’s ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019, was 3.1x. Dividends The Company’s Board of Trustees declared a cash dividend of $0.33 per common share of beneficial interest in the fourth quarter. The dividend was paid on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company declared total dividends of $1.32 per common share of beneficial interest. The Company's Board of Trustees declared a preferred dividend of $0.4875 on its Series A cumulative convertible preferred shares. The dividend was paid on January 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company declared total dividends of $1.95 per Series A cumulative convertible preferred share. Full Year Impact from Dispositions The following table shows the impact of the sale of 47 non-core hotels in 2019 on Adjusted FFO and Adjusted EBITDA. As Reported for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Impact of Dispositions As Adjusted for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Adjusted FFO $350.3M ($46.2M) $304.1M Adjusted EBITDA $462.5M ($47.0M) $415.5M The Company has provided the pro forma operating results of its current 103 hotel portfolio for all four quarters and full year 2019 in the pro forma supplemental presentation posted to the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.rljlodgingtrust.com. 2020 Outlook The Company’s outlook includes only hotels owned as of February 25, 2020. The outlook does not incorporate the refinancing of the $475 million senior unsecured notes or any incremental share repurchases, as both are future transactions that will be influenced by market dynamics at the time of execution. Future acquisitions or dispositions are also not assumed in the Company's outlook. For the full year 2020, the Company anticipates: Current Outlook Pro forma RevPAR growth -1.5% to +0.5% Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin 29.4% to 31.0% Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA $413.0M to $443.0M Corporate Cash General & Administrative Expense $35.0M to $36.0M Adjusted EBITDA $378.0M to $408.0M Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share and Unit $1.62 to $1.77 Additionally, the Company's full year 2020 outlook includes: Interest expense of $88.0 million to $90.0 million

Capital expenditures related to renovations in the range of $90.0 million to $110.0 million

Cash income tax expense of $3.0 million to $4.0 million

Diluted weighted average common shares and units of 169.5 million The Company's outlook for Pro forma Hotel EBITDA margin at the midpoint includes an impact of 65 basis points from increases in insurance premiums and property taxes. For the first quarter 2020, the Company expects Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA to be between $89.0 million to $94.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be between $83.0 million to $88.0 million. Earnings Call The Company will conduct its quarterly analyst and investor conference call on February 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust’s fourth quarter earnings conference call. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company’s website at http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website. About Us RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms. Forward Looking Statements The following information contains certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the use of the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “will continue,” “intend,” “should,” or similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs, and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: the current global economic uncertainty, increased direct competition, changes in government regulations or accounting rules, changes in local, national, and global real estate conditions, declines in the lodging industry, seasonality of the lodging industry, risks related to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and hurricanes, hostilities, including future terrorist attacks or fear of hostilities that affect travel, the Company’s ability to obtain lines of credit or permanent financing on satisfactory terms, changes in interest rates, access to capital through offerings of the Company’s common and preferred shares of beneficial interest, or debt, the Company’s ability to identify suitable acquisitions, the Company’s ability to close on identified acquisitions and integrate those businesses, and inaccuracies of the Company’s accounting estimates. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and urges investors to carefully review the disclosures the Company makes concerning risks and uncertainties in the sections entitled “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements,” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report, as well as risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. RLJ Lodging Trust

Non-GAAP and Accounting Commentary Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“Non-GAAP”) Financial Measures The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, (4) EBITDAre, (5) Adjusted EBITDA, (6) Hotel EBITDA, and (7) Hotel EBITDA Margin. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss as a measure of its operating performance. FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA Margin as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company. Funds From Operations (“FFO”) The Company calculates Funds from Operations ("FFO") in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most real estate industry investors consider FFO to be helpful in evaluating a real estate company’s operations. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common shareholders. The Company’s calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies who do not use the NAREIT definition of FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with NAREIT guidance. Additionally, FFO may not be helpful when comparing the Company to non-REITs. The Company presents FFO attributable to common shareholders, which includes unitholders of limited partnership interest (“OP units”) in RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P., the Company’s operating partnership, because the OP units are redeemable for common shares of the Company. The Company believes it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO attributable to all common shares and OP units. EBITDA and EBITDAre Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") is defined as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sales of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company considers EBITDA useful to an investor in evaluating and facilitating comparisons of its operating performance between periods and between REITs by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from its operating results. In addition, EBITDA is used as one measure in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions. In addition to EBITDA, the Company presents EBITDAre in accordance with NAREIT guidelines, which defines EBITDAre as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDAre provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between REITs. Adjustments to FFO and EBITDA The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for certain items that the Company considers either outside the normal course of operations or extraordinary. The Company believes that Adjusted FFO, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDAre provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding its ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income or loss, FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of its operating performance. The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for the following items: Transaction Costs: The Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period

The Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period Non-Cash Expenses: The Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items such as the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash income taxes, and unrealized gains and loss related to interest rate hedges

The Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items such as the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash income taxes, and unrealized gains and loss related to interest rate hedges Other Non-Operational Expenses: The Company excludes the effect of certain non-operational expenses representing income and expenses outside the normal course of operations Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin With respect to Consolidated Hotel EBITDA, the Company believes that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and certain non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. The Company believes property-level results provide investors with supplemental information about the ongoing operational performance of the Company’s hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies. Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA includes prior ownership information provided by the sellers of the hotels for periods prior to our acquisition of the hotels, which has not been audited and excludes results from sold hotels as applicable. Pro forma Hotel EBITDA and Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin exclude the results of non-comparable hotels that were under renovation or not open for the entirety of the comparable periods. The following is a summary of pro forma hotel adjustments: Pro forma adjustments: Acquired hotels For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, no hotels were acquired. Pro forma adjustments: Sold hotels For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, pro forma adjustments included the following sold hotels: Embassy Suites Boston Marlborough in February 2018

Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill Hotel in March 2018

Embassy Suites Napa Valley in July 2018

DoubleTree Hotel Columbia in August 2018

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club in August 2018

DoubleTree by Hilton Burlington Vermont in September 2018

Holiday Inn San Francisco - Fisherman's Wharf in October 2018

Courtyard Austin Airport in June 2019

Courtyard Boulder Longmont in June 2019

Courtyard Fort Lauderdale SW Miramar in June 2019

Courtyard Salt Lake City Airport in June 2019

Fairfield Inn & Suites San Antonio Downtown Market in June 2019

Hampton Inn Fort Walton Beach in June 2019

Hampton Inn West Palm Beach Airport Central in June 2019

Hampton Inn & Suites Clearwater St. Petersburg Ulmerton Road in June 2019

Hampton Inn & Suites Denver Tech Center in June 2019

Hilton Garden Inn Bloomington in June 2019

Hilton Garden Inn Durham Raleigh Research Triangle Park in June 2019

Hilton Garden Inn West Palm Beach Airport in June 2019

Residence Inn Chicago Oak Brook in June 2019

Residence Inn Detroit Novi in June 2019

Residence Inn Fort Lauderdale Plantation in June 2019

Residence Inn Fort Lauderdale SW Miramar in June 2019

Residence Inn Longmont Boulder in June 2019

Residence Inn Salt Lake City Airport in June 2019

Residence Inn San Antonio Downtown Market Square in June 2019

Residence Inn Silver Spring in June 2019

SpringHill Suites Boulder Longmont in June 2019

Embassy Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort in June 2019

Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort in June 2019

Courtyard Austin Northwest Arboretum in August 2019

Courtyard Boulder Louisville in August 2019

Courtyard Denver West Golden in August 2019

Courtyard Louisville Northeast in August 2019

Courtyard South Bend Mishawaka in August 2019

Hampton Inn Houston Galleria in August 2019

Hyatt House Austin Arboretum in August 2019

Hyatt House Houston Galleria in August 2019

Hyatt House Dallas Lincoln Park in August 2019

Hyatt House Dallas Uptown in August 2019

Residence Inn Austin Northwest Arboretum in August 2019

Residence Inn Austin North Parmer Lane in August 2019

Residence Inn Boulder Louisville in August 2019

Residence Inn Denver West Golden in August 2019

Residence Inn Louisville Northeast in August 2019

SpringHill Suites Austin North Parmer Lane in August 2019

SpringHill Suites Louisville Hurstbourne North in August 2019

SpringHill Suites South Bend Mishawaka in August 2019

Residence Inn Columbia in September 2019

Courtyard Austin South in November 2019

Fairfield Inn & Suites Austin South Airport in November 2019

Marriott Austin South in November 2019

Residence Inn Austin South in November 2019

SpringHill Suites Austin South in November 2019 RLJ Lodging Trust

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Investment in hotel properties, net $ 4,614,966 $ 5,378,651 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 15,171 22,279 Cash and cash equivalents 882,474 320,147 Restricted cash reserves 44,686 64,695 Hotel and other receivables, net of allowance of $251 and $598, respectively 39,762 52,115 Lease right-of-use assets 144,358 — Deferred income tax asset, net 51,447 44,629 Intangible assets, net — 52,448 Prepaid expense and other assets 58,536 67,367 Total assets $ 5,851,400 $ 6,002,331 Liabilities and Equity Debt, net $ 2,195,707 $ 2,202,676 Accounts payable and other liabilities 183,408 203,833 Advance deposits and deferred revenue 57,459 25,411 Lease liabilities 121,154 — Accrued interest 3,024 7,913 Distributions payable 64,165 65,557 Total liabilities 2,624,917 2,505,390 Equity Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 12,950,000 shares authorized; 12,879,475 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value of $328,266, at December 31, 2019 and 2018 366,936 366,936 Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 169,852,246 and 174,019,616 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 1,699 1,740 Additional paid-in capital 3,127,982 3,195,381 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (19,514 ) 16,195 Distributions in excess of net earnings (274,769 ) (150,476 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,202,334 3,429,776 Noncontrolling interest: Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 14,065 11,908 Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 10,084 10,827 Total noncontrolling interest 24,149 22,735 Preferred equity in a consolidated joint venture, liquidation value of $45,544 at December 31, 2018 — 44,430 Total equity 3,226,483 3,496,941 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,851,400 $ 6,002,331 Note:

The corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. RLJ Lodging Trust

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Operating revenues Room revenue $ 286,364 $ 334,933 $ 1,317,085 $ 1,473,047 Food and beverage revenue 44,348 47,668 177,499 205,518 Other revenue 16,362 17,297 71,608 82,659 Total revenues 347,074 399,898 1,566,192 1,761,224 Expenses Operating expenses Room expense 75,341 85,231 329,077 364,820 Food and beverage expense 32,662 35,707 134,206 157,156 Management and franchise fee expense 24,421 30,377 120,797 138,143 Other operating expense 84,369 96,784 373,130 417,110 Total property operating expenses 216,793 248,099 957,210 1,077,229 Depreciation and amortization 48,929 58,212 211,584 241,641 Impairment loss 13,500 — 13,500 — Property tax, insurance and other 28,692 30,641 119,287 135,059 General and administrative 11,065 11,136 45,252 49,195 Transaction costs 438 (123 ) 1,211 2,057 Total operating expenses 319,417 347,965 1,348,044 1,505,181 Other income 304 276 1,242 2,791 Interest income 3,785 1,552 8,720 4,891 Interest expense (22,662 ) (22,870 ) (91,295 ) (101,643 ) Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties, net 16,572 (2,016 ) (9,300 ) 30,941 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of indebtedness, net (214 ) (14 ) (214 ) 5,996 Income before equity in income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 25,442 28,861 127,301 199,019 Equity in income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,245 (1 ) (1,673 ) 636 Income before income tax benefit (expense) 26,687 28,860 125,628 199,655 Income tax benefit (expense) 8,225 (942 ) 3,751 (8,793 ) Net income 34,912 27,918 129,379 190,862 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (70 ) (186 ) 289 (17 ) Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership (159 ) (93 ) (487 ) (719 ) Preferred distributions - consolidated joint venture — — (186 ) (1,483 ) Redemption of preferred equity - consolidated joint venture — (373 ) (1,153 ) — Net income attributable to RLJ 34,683 27,266 127,842 188,643 Preferred dividends (6,279 ) (6,279 ) (25,115 ) (25,115 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 28,404 $ 20,987 $ 102,727 $ 163,528 Basic per common share data: Net income per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.17 $ 0.12 $ 0.59 $ 0.93 Weighted-average number of common shares 169,241,536 174,141,263 171,287,086 174,225,130 Diluted per common share data: Net income per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.17 $ 0.12 $ 0.59 $ 0.93 Weighted-average number of common shares 169,376,667 174,194,141 171,388,476 174,316,405 Note:

The Statements of Comprehensive Income and corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. RLJ Lodging Trust

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Funds From Operations (FFO) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Unitholders For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 34,912 $ 27,918 $ 129,379 $ 190,862 Preferred dividends (6,279 ) (6,279 ) (25,115 ) (25,115 ) Preferred distributions - consolidated joint venture — (373 ) (186 ) (1,483 ) Redemption of preferred equity - consolidated joint venture — — (1,153 ) — Depreciation and amortization 48,929 58,212 211,584 241,641 Impairment loss 13,500 — 13,500 — (Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties, net (16,572 ) 2,016 9,300 (30,941 ) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (70 ) (186 ) 289 (17 ) Adjustments related to consolidated joint ventures (1) (74 ) (74 ) (298 ) (307 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures (2) (355 ) 646 4,379 2,644 FFO 73,991 81,880 341,679 377,284 Transaction costs 438 (123 ) 1,211 2,057 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of indebtedness, net 214 14 214 (5,996 ) Amortization of share-based compensation 2,751 2,529 11,459 12,251 Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense (9,768 ) 413 (6,818 ) 6,584 Other expenses (3) 1,641 228 2,538 3,558 Adjusted FFO $ 69,267 $ 84,941 $ 350,283 $ 395,738 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-basic $ 0.41 $ 0.49 $ 2.04 $ 2.26 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.49 $ 2.03 $ 2.26 Basic weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (4) 170,014 174,915 172,060 174,999 Diluted weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (4) 170,149 174,968 172,161 175,090 Note: (1) Includes depreciation and amortization expense allocated to the noncontrolling interest in the consolidated joint ventures. (2) Includes our ownership interest in the depreciation and amortization expense and loss on sale of the unconsolidated joint ventures. (3) Represents income and expenses outside of the normal course of operations, including debt modification and extinguishment costs, hurricane-related costs that were not reimbursed by insurance, unrealized gains and losses on certain discontinued cash flow hedges, activist shareholder costs, executive transition costs, receipts of pre-merger employee tax credits, and non-cash changes to pre-merger insurance reserves. (4) Includes 0.8 million weighted-average operating partnership units for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and 0.8 million and weighted-average operating partnership units for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. RLJ Lodging Trust

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 34,912 $ 27,918 $ 129,379 $ 190,862 Depreciation and amortization 48,929 58,212 211,584 241,641 Interest expense, net 18,877 21,319 82,575 96,752 Income tax (benefit) expense (8,225 ) 941 (3,751 ) 8,793 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures (1) 620 773 2,799 3,152 EBITDA 95,113 109,163 422,586 541,200 (Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties, net (16,572 ) 2,016 9,300 (30,941 ) Impairment loss 13,500 — 13,500 — (Gain) loss on sale of unconsolidated joint ventures (2) (851 ) — 2,075 — EBITDAre 91,190 111,179 447,461 510,259 Transaction costs 438 (123 ) 1,211 2,057 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of indebtedness, net 214 14 214 (5,996 ) Amortization of share-based compensation 2,751 2,529 11,459 12,251 Other expenses (3) 1,660 228 2,144 3,558 Adjusted EBITDA 96,253 113,827 462,489 522,129 General and administrative (4) 8,314 8,593 33,784 33,802 Other corporate adjustments (5) 84 1,354 2,182 2,478 Consolidated Hotel EBITDA 104,651 123,774 498,455 558,409 Pro forma adjustments - income from sold hotels (2,058 ) (17,820 ) (47,777 ) (106,876 ) Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA 102,593 105,954 450,678 451,533 Pro forma adjustments - income from non-comparable hotels — — — — Pro forma Hotel EBITDA $ 102,593 $ 105,954 $ 450,678 $ 451,533 Note: (1) Includes our ownership interest of the interest, depreciation, and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint ventures. (2) Includes our ownership interest in the loss on sale of the unconsolidated joint ventures associated with two resort hotel properties sold by the Company in Myrtle Beach, SC. (3) Represents income and expenses outside of the normal course of operations, including debt modification and extinguishment costs, hurricane-related costs that were not reimbursed by insurance, activist shareholder costs, executive transition costs, receipts of pre-merger employee tax credits, and non-cash changes to pre-merger insurance reserves. (4) Excludes amortization of share-based compensation and activist shareholder costs reflected in Adjusted EBITDA. (5) Other corporate adjustments include property-level adjustments and certain revenues and expenses at corporate entities. These items include interest income, amortization of deferred management fees, key money amortization, ground rent amortization, legal fees, revenues and expenses associated with non-hotel properties, income (loss) from unconsolidated entities, internal lease rent expense, and other items. RLJ Lodging Trust

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenue $ 347,074 $ 399,898 $ 1,566,192 $ 1,761,224 Pro forma adjustments - revenue from sold hotels (4,864 ) (59,623 ) (145,553 ) (358,664 ) Other corporate adjustments / non-hotel revenue (141 ) (465 ) (1,464 ) (3,758 ) Pro forma Hotel Revenue $ 342,069 $ 339,810 $ 1,419,175 $ 1,398,802 Pro forma Hotel EBITDA $ 102,593 $ 105,954 $ 450,678 $ 451,533 Pro forma Hotel EBITDA Margin 30.0 % 31.2 % 31.8 % 32.3 % RLJ Lodging Trust

Consolidated Debt Summary

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Loan Base Term (Years) Maturity (incl. extensions) Floating / Fixed Interest Rate (1) Balance as of December 31, 2019 (2) Secured Debt Mortgage Loan - 1 hotel 10 Jun 2022 Fixed 5.25 % $ 30,760 Mortgage Loan - 2 hotels 10 Oct 2022 Fixed 4.95 % 55,836 Mortgage Loan - 1 hotel 10 Oct 2022 Fixed 4.95 % 32,095 Mortgage Loan - 1 hotel 10 Oct 2022 Fixed 4.94 % 28,351 Mortgage Loan - 7 hotels 3 Apr 2024 Floating (3) 3.33 % 200,000 Mortgage Loan - 3 hotels 5 Apr 2026 Floating (3) 2.88 % 96,000 Mortgage Loan - 4 hotels 5 Apr 2026 Floating (3)(5) 3.38 % 85,000 Weighted-Average / Secured Total 3.72 % $ 528,042 Unsecured Debt Revolver (4) 4 May 2025 Floating 3.21 % $ — $150 Million Term Loan Maturing 2022 7 Jan 2022 Floating (3) 3.08 % 150,000 $400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2023 5 Jan 2023 Floating (3) 3.78 % 400,000 $225 Million Term Loan Maturing 2023 5 Jan 2023 Floating (3) 3.78 % 225,000 $400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2025 5 May 2025 Floating (3)(5) 2.92 % 400,000 Senior Unsecured Notes 10 Jun 2025 Fixed 6.00 % 474,888 Weighted-Average / Unsecured Total 4.15 % $ 1,649,888 Weighted-Average / Gross Debt 4.04 % $ 2,177,930 Note: (1) Interest rates as of December 31, 2019. (2) Excludes the impact of fair value adjustments and deferred financing costs. (3) The floating interest rate is hedged with an interest rate swap. (4) As of December 31, 2019, there was $600.0 million of capacity on the revolver, which is charged an unused commitment fee of 0.25% annually. (5) Reflects an interest rate swap of $83.8 million on the $85.0 million loan and $399.0 million on the $400.0 million term loan. RLJ Lodging Trust

Pro forma Operating Statistics - Top 60 Assets

(unaudited) Property City/State # of Rooms Pro forma Consolidated

Hotel EBITDA Marriott Louisville Downtown Louisville, KY 620 $16,398 The Knickerbocker New York New York, NY 330 12,781 San Francisco Marriott Union Square San Francisco, CA 401 11,921 Wyndham San Diego Bayside San Diego, CA 600 10,823 Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill Boston, MA 304 9,670 The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel Charleston, SC 216 9,630 Courtyard Austin Downtown Convention Center Austin, TX 270 9,439 Embassy Suites San Francisco Airport - Waterfront Burlingame, CA 340 8,916 Wyndham New Orleans - French Quarter New Orleans, LA 374 8,274 Embassy Suites Los Angeles - International Airport South El Segundo, CA 349 8,200 Embassy Suites San Francisco Airport - South San Francisco South San Francisco, CA 312 8,128 DoubleTree Grand Key Resort Key West, FL 216 7,873 Embassy Suites Fort Lauderdale 17th Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 361 7,633 Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District Philadelphia, PA 364 7,338 Courtyard San Francisco San Francisco, CA 166 7,230 Courtyard Portland City Center Portland, OR 256 7,155 Embassy Suites Mandalay Beach - Hotel & Resort Oxnard, CA 250 7,134 Courtyard Waikiki Beach Honolulu, HI 403 6,856 Embassy Suites Tampa Downtown Convention Center Tampa, FL 360 6,749 Residence Inn Palo Alto Los Altos Los Altos, CA 156 6,729 Hilton Garden Inn San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge Emeryville, CA 278 6,525 Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel Pittsburgh, PA 300 6,495 Hyatt House Emeryville San Francisco Bay Area Emeryville, CA 234 6,304 Embassy Suites Deerfield Beach - Resort & Spa Deerfield Beach, FL 244 6,030 Wyndham Santa Monica At the Pier Santa Monica, CA 132 5,986 Fairfield Inn & Suites Washington DC Downtown Washington, DC 198 5,811 Hyatt House Santa Clara Santa Clara, CA 150 5,699 DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Austin Austin, TX 188 5,642 Courtyard Charleston Historic District Charleston, SC 176 5,605 Hyatt House San Jose Silicon Valley San Jose, CA 164 5,325 Wyndham Houston - Medical Center Hotel & Suites Houston, TX 287 5,219 Courtyard Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile Chicago, IL 306 5,077 Residence Inn Bethesda Downtown Bethesda, MD 188 5,043 Embassy Suites Milpitas Silicon Valley Milpitas, CA 266 4,985 Embassy Suites Atlanta - Buckhead Atlanta, GA 316 4,851 Hyatt Centric Midtown Atlanta Atlanta, GA 194 4,825 Marriott Denver South @ Park Meadows Lone Tree, CO 279 4,577 Homewood Suites Washington DC Downtown Washington, DC 175 4,566 Hyatt House San Diego Sorrento Mesa San Diego, CA 193 4,563 Embassy Suites Irvine Orange County Irvine, CA 293 4,561 Residence Inn Austin Downtown Convention Center Austin, TX 179 4,547 DoubleTree Metropolitan Hotel New York City New York, NY 764 4,328 Embassy Suites Orlando - International Drive South/Convention Center Orlando, FL 244 4,290 Embassy Suites Los Angeles Downey Downey, CA 220 4,243 Hilton Garden Inn New Orleans Convention Center New Orleans, LA 286 4,206 Embassy Suites Dallas - Love Field Dallas, TX 248 4,131 Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Miami Beach, FL 231 4,099 Embassy Suites Boston Waltham Waltham, MA 275 4,049 Hyatt Place Washington DC Downtown K Street Washington, DC 164 4,025 Residence Inn National Harbor Washington DC Oxon Hill, MD 162 3,989 Embassy Suites Minneapolis - Airport Bloomington, MN 310 3,855 Renaissance Fort Lauderdale Plantation Hotel Plantation, FL 250 3,853 Hyatt House San Ramon San Ramon, CA 142 3,841 Embassy Suites Miami - International Airport Miami, FL 318 3,810 Renaissance Boulder Flatiron Hotel Broomfield, CO 232 3,808 Embassy Suites Phoenix - Biltmore Phoenix, AZ 232 3,669 Marriott Denver Airport @ Gateway Park Aurora, CO 238 3,615 Hilton Garden Inn Los Angeles Hollywood Los Angeles, CA 160 3,445 Wyndham Pittsburgh University Center Pittsburgh, PA 251 3,423 Hyatt Place Fremont Silicon Valley Fremont, CA 151 3,290 Top 60 Assets 16,266 365,082 Other (43 Assets) 6,311 85,596 Total Portfolio 22,577 $450,678 Note: For the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Results reflect 100% of the financial results of three consolidated joint ventures and exclude the Chateau LeMoyne-French Quarter New Orleans, which is an unconsolidated hotel. Amounts in thousands, except rooms. The information has not been audited and is presented only for comparison purposes. RLJ Lodging Trust

Pro forma Operating Statistics

(unaudited) For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 # of Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR Top Markets 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var Northern California 12 79.0 % 80.4 % (1.8 )% $ 228.13 $ 222.84 2.4 % $ 180.18 $ 179.22 0.5 % Southern California 9 78.3 % 78.0 % 0.3 % 164.23 171.55 (4.3 )% 128.54 133.81 (3.9 )% South Florida 8 81.1 % 81.4 % (0.3 )% 169.33 169.12 0.1 % 137.35 137.58 (0.2 )% New York City 5 92.7 % 92.1 % 0.6 % 257.82 274.52 (6.1 )% 239.06 252.92 (5.5 )% Washington, DC 5 77.6 % 77.5 % 0.0 % 207.01 198.05 4.5 % 160.54 153.53 4.6 % Chicago 13 68.0 % 67.6 % 0.6 % 135.74 136.42 (0.5 )% 92.26 92.19 0.1 % Houston 9 65.4 % 66.2 % (1.1 )% 133.16 140.41 (5.2 )% 87.09 92.89 (6.2 )% Austin 3 74.3 % 73.8 % 0.7 % 222.36 214.67 3.6 % 165.23 158.47 4.3 % Louisville 2 64.9 % 56.2 % 15.5 % 169.68 160.93 5.4 % 110.21 90.51 21.8 % Denver 5 67.2 % 63.8 % 5.4 % 133.67 136.57 (2.1 )% 89.84 87.09 3.2 % Other 32 74.3 % 73.7 % 0.7 % 162.57 164.26 (1.0 )% 120.72 121.13 (0.3 )% Total 103 75.7 % 75.2 % 0.7 % $ 179.56 $ 181.72 (1.2 )% $ 135.87 $ 136.62 (0.5 )% # of Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR Service Level 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var Focused-Service 58 73.5 % 74.0 % (0.6 )% $ 171.69 $ 171.45 0.1 % $ 126.27 $ 126.82 (0.4 )% Compact Full-Service 44 77.7 % 77.2 % 0.6 % 185.47 189.66 (2.2 )% 144.13 146.51 (1.6 )% Full-Service 1 67.4 % 52.2 % 29.1 % 174.66 169.47 3.1 % 117.64 88.42 33.0 % Total 103 75.7 % 75.2 % 0.7 % $ 179.56 $ 181.72 (1.2 )% $ 135.87 $ 136.62 (0.5 )% # of Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR Chain Scale 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var Upper Upscale 34 75.1 % 73.5 % 2.2 % $ 174.60 $ 176.23 (0.9 )% $ 131.06 $ 129.44 1.2 % Upscale 59 76.3 % 76.3 % 0.0 % 178.12 180.70 (1.4 )% 135.94 137.93 (1.4 )% Upper Midscale 8 70.2 % 72.4 % (3.1 )% 155.16 153.13 1.3 % 108.98 110.94 (1.8 )% Other 2 83.7 % 86.3 % (3.1 )% 352.66 356.93 (1.2 )% 295.15 308.12 (4.2 )% Total 103 75.7 % 75.2 % 0.7 % $ 179.56 $ 181.72 (1.2 )% $ 135.87 $ 136.62 (0.5 )% # of Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR Flags 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var Embassy Suites 21 76.5 % 76.3 % 0.3 % $ 166.99 $ 170.09 (1.8 )% $ 127.82 $ 129.85 (1.6 )% Courtyard 14 76.4 % 75.7 % 0.9 % 182.87 180.19 1.5 % 139.67 136.34 2.4 % Residence Inn 14 69.8 % 71.8 % (2.7 )% 166.53 163.23 2.0 % 116.30 117.14 (0.7 )% Wyndham 8 76.0 % 75.9 % 0.2 % 164.02 169.58 (3.3 )% 124.71 128.74 (3.1 )% Hyatt House 7 80.7 % 82.1 % (1.8 )% 192.68 195.35 (1.4 )% 155.44 160.41 (3.1 )% Marriott 5 71.1 % 62.7 % 13.3 % 194.97 192.41 1.3 % 138.58 120.66 14.9 % Fairfield Inn & Suites 5 70.7 % 75.0 % (5.7 )% 162.03 157.24 3.0 % 114.61 117.96 (2.8 )% Hilton Garden Inn 5 71.0 % 73.1 % (2.8 )% 164.61 167.94 (2.0 )% 116.94 122.69 (4.7 )% DoubleTree 4 91.3 % 90.1 % 1.4 % 220.10 232.08 (5.2 )% 201.05 209.16 (3.9 )% SpringHill Suites 3 65.1 % 60.4 % 7.7 % 129.39 135.70 (4.6 )% 84.24 82.01 2.7 % Hyatt Place 3 74.5 % 71.5 % 4.2 % 178.35 184.54 (3.4 )% 132.93 131.96 0.7 % Renaissance 3 70.6 % 73.3 % (3.7 )% 169.81 167.74 1.2 % 119.93 122.98 (2.5 )% Hampton Inn 2 73.0 % 71.7 % 1.8 % 145.99 146.19 (0.1 )% 106.61 104.87 1.7 % Homewood Suites 2 74.9 % 73.0 % 2.6 % 172.74 167.83 2.9 % 129.39 122.52 5.6 % Hyatt 2 72.0 % 74.7 % (3.6 )% 197.24 196.16 0.5 % 141.98 146.48 (3.1 )% Hilton 1 78.2 % 75.5 % 3.6 % 173.52 185.12 (6.3 )% 135.65 139.76 (2.9 )% Other 4 78.0 % 79.1 % (1.4 )% 288.42 299.28 (3.6 )% 224.87 236.75 (5.0 )% Total 103 75.7 % 75.2 % 0.7 % $ 179.56 $ 181.72 (1.2 )% $ 135.87 $ 136.62 (0.5 )% Note: Results reflect 100% of the financial results of three consolidated joint ventures and exclude the Chateau LeMoyne-French Quarter New Orleans, which is an unconsolidated hotel. The information has not been audited and is presented only for comparison purposes. RLJ Lodging Trust

Pro forma Operating Statistics

(unaudited) For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 # of Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR Top Markets 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var Northern California 12 84.1 % 83.3 % 0.9 % $ 237.97 $ 229.81 3.6 % $ 200.19 $ 191.52 4.5 % Southern California 9 83.3 % 84.3 % (1.2 )% 178.51 180.10 (0.9 )% 148.71 151.84 (2.1 )% South Florida 8 82.3 % 85.1 % (3.3 )% 178.37 178.47 (0.1 )% 146.82 151.93 (3.4 )% New York City 5 90.1 % 90.1 % 0.0 % 230.65 235.99 (2.3 )% 207.71 212.52 (2.3 )% Washington, DC 5 80.2 % 80.9 % (0.9 )% 208.72 205.50 1.6 % 167.31 166.28 0.6 % Chicago 13 72.9 % 70.8 % 3.0 % 138.96 143.23 (3.0 )% 101.31 101.38 (0.1 )% Houston 9 69.4 % 69.8 % (0.6 )% 139.77 144.89 (3.5 )% 96.96 101.10 (4.1 )% Austin 3 77.7 % 74.3 % 4.6 % 221.85 218.27 1.6 % 172.34 162.08 6.3 % Louisville 2 70.7 % 57.8 % 22.3 % 176.08 170.70 3.2 % 124.43 98.61 26.2 % Denver 5 73.4 % 73.5 % (0.1 )% 143.86 143.62 0.2 % 105.56 105.51 0.1 % Other 32 77.2 % 77.3 % (0.2 )% 167.13 166.39 0.4 % 129.01 128.70 0.2 % Total 103 79.0 % 78.6 % 0.4 % $ 182.96 $ 182.53 0.2 % $ 144.51 $ 143.55 0.7 % # of Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR Service Level 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var Focused-Service 58 77.7 % 77.6 % 0.1 % $ 175.24 $ 175.00 0.1 % $ 136.23 $ 135.86 0.3 % Compact Full-Service 44 80.4 % 80.7 % (0.3 )% 188.60 188.11 0.3 % 151.65 151.73 (0.1 )% Full-Service 1 69.7 % 53.5 % 30.1 % 184.51 181.54 1.6 % 128.53 97.19 32.2 % Total 103 79.0 % 78.6 % 0.4 % $ 182.96 $ 182.53 0.2 % $ 144.51 $ 143.55 0.7 % # of Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR Chain Scale 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var Upper Upscale 34 78.0 % 77.4 % 0.8 % $ 184.10 $ 182.34 1.0 % $ 143.59 $ 141.15 1.7 % Upscale 59 79.9 % 79.8 % 0.1 % 179.63 180.12 (0.3 )% 143.49 143.75 (0.2 )% Upper Midscale 8 76.4 % 75.2 % 1.5 % 159.95 160.62 (0.4 )% 122.13 120.83 1.1 % Other 2 81.7 % 81.0 % 0.9 % 297.55 296.90 0.2 % 242.99 240.35 1.1 % Total 103 79.0 % 78.6 % 0.4 % $ 182.96 $ 182.53 0.2 % $ 144.51 $ 143.55 0.7 % # of Hotels Occupancy ADR RevPAR Flags 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var 2019 2018 Var Embassy Suites 21 79.6 % 80.4 % (1.0 )% $ 176.80 $ 176.24 0.3 % $ 140.67 $ 141.63 (0.7 )% Courtyard 14 79.6 % 78.5 % 1.3 % 182.35 181.64 0.4 % 145.09 142.67 1.7 % Residence Inn 14 75.1 % 76.0 % (1.2 )% 167.65 167.31 0.2 % 125.95 127.23 (1.0 )% Wyndham 8 79.8 % 79.4 % 0.5 % 171.47 172.78 (0.8 )% 136.75 137.11 (0.3 )% Hyatt House 7 84.2 % 85.9 % (2.0 )% 202.75 199.33 1.7 % 170.74 171.26 (0.3 )% Marriott 5 74.6 % 67.2 % 11.1 % 206.87 201.00 2.9 % 154.36 135.04 14.3 % Fairfield Inn & Suites 5 79.0 % 78.3 % 0.9 % 166.01 165.14 0.5 % 131.14 129.31 1.4 % Hilton Garden Inn 5 75.9 % 76.2 % (0.3 )% 169.12 170.63 (0.9 )% 128.37 129.96 (1.2 )% DoubleTree 4 91.0 % 90.2 % 1.0 % 205.39 210.81 (2.6 )% 186.95 190.07 (1.6 )% SpringHill Suites 3 71.0 % 68.8 % 3.2 % 138.62 137.99 0.5 % 98.47 94.98 3.7 % Hyatt Place 3 77.0 % 79.2 % (2.7 )% 186.07 187.13 (0.6 )% 143.32 148.17 (3.3 )% Renaissance 3 74.5 % 77.3 % (3.7 )% 170.62 169.02 0.9 % 127.06 130.68 (2.8 )% Hampton Inn 2 76.1 % 74.7 % 1.9 % 149.62 151.92 (1.5 )% 113.85 113.45 0.4 % Homewood Suites 2 79.4 % 77.5 % 2.5 % 180.34 178.27 1.2 % 143.20 138.11 3.7 % Hyatt 2 77.4 % 79.0 % (2.1 )% 203.67 195.81 4.0 % 157.66 154.78 1.9 % Hilton 1 75.1 % 81.2 % (7.5 )% 193.01 200.42 (3.7 )% 145.01 162.79 (10.9 )% Other 4 76.1 % 74.8 % 1.7 % 253.79 256.83 (1.2 )% 193.10 192.21 0.5 % Total 103 79.0 % 78.6 % 0.4 % $ 182.96 $ 182.53 0.2 % $ 144.51 $ 143.55 0.7 % Note: Results reflect 100% of the financial results of three consolidated joint ventures and exclude the Chateau LeMoyne-French Quarter New Orleans, which is an unconsolidated hotel. The information has not been audited and is presented only for comparison purposes. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225006057/en/

