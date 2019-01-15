Log in
RLJ Lodging Trust    RLJ

RLJ LODGING TRUST (RLJ)
01/15 04:00:00 pm
17.685 USD   +0.60%
RLJ Lodging Trust : Sets Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/15/2019 | 04:16pm EST

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, after the markets close on February 28, 2019. The Company will also host a conference call on March 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The Company recommends that you dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust’s fourth quarter earnings conference call.

A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 1, 2019, until midnight (Eastern Time) on March 15, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering pin number 13686645.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at the Company’s website, http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available online through the Company’s Investor Relations section.

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website: http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com


© Business Wire 2019
