RM : Annual General Meeting Statement

27 March 2019

RM plc

Annual General Meeting Statement

The AGM of RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education

sector, will be held today at 11.30am. At the meeting, John Poulter, Chairman, will make the following statement:

"The trading outlook for the Group remains in line with the Board's expectations, taking into account the usual seasonal pattern of demand and increasing pressure on UK school budgets.

Net debt as at 28 February 2019 was £21.8m (February 2018: £26.1m).

The 2018 triennial review of the RM pension scheme has been concluded, with the ongoing deficit recovery payments to the pension fund remaining broadly unchanged at £3.7m per annum.

The Board is recommending a final dividend of 5.70 pence per share which constitutes a total dividend for the year of 7.60 pence per share, an increase of 15% over the prior year. The dividend payment will be made on 12 April 2019 to those shareholders who were on the register as at 15 March 2019."

Contacts: RM plc 08450 700 300 David Brooks, Chief Executive Officer Neil Martin, Chief Financial Officer Greg Davidson, Company Secretary Headland Consultancy 0203 805 4822 Stephen Malthouse, Chloe Francklin

Notes to Editors:

RM plc is a leader in the education sector, providing support throughout the stages of education with its three divisions:

∙RM Resources is an established provider of education resources for early learning centres, primary schools and secondary schools across the UK and internationally. Our brands, TTS and Consortium, develop and supply resources to help bring the curriculum to life for teachers and students.

∙RM Results is a leading provider of e-Assessment services, enabling e-marking,e-testing and the management and analysis of educational data. RM Results marks approximately 200 million exam pages per annum, working with prominent exam providers, professional bodies, universities and governments.

∙RM Education is a supplier of ICT software, technology and services in the UK. It helps schools save time and money, create a secure environment and enables them to enhance teaching and learning.