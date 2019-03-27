Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RM plc    RM.   GB00BJT0FF39

RM PLC

(RM.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 03/27 01:55:17 pm
234.0000 GBp   -1.27%
10:50aRM : Annual General Meeting Statement
PU
03/15RM PLC : Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards
PU
03/14RM PLC : Holdings in company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RM : Annual General Meeting Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 10:50am EDT

27 March 2019

RM plc

Annual General Meeting Statement

The AGM of RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education

sector, will be held today at 11.30am. At the meeting, John Poulter, Chairman, will make the following statement:

"The trading outlook for the Group remains in line with the Board's expectations, taking into account the usual seasonal pattern of demand and increasing pressure on UK school budgets.

Net debt as at 28 February 2019 was £21.8m (February 2018: £26.1m).

The 2018 triennial review of the RM pension scheme has been concluded, with the ongoing deficit recovery payments to the pension fund remaining broadly unchanged at £3.7m per annum.

The Board is recommending a final dividend of 5.70 pence per share which constitutes a total dividend for the year of 7.60 pence per share, an increase of 15% over the prior year. The dividend payment will be made on 12 April 2019 to those shareholders who were on the register as at 15 March 2019."

Contacts:

RM plc

08450 700 300

David Brooks, Chief Executive Officer

Neil Martin, Chief Financial Officer

Greg Davidson, Company Secretary

Headland Consultancy

0203 805 4822

Stephen Malthouse, Chloe Francklin

Notes to Editors:

RM plc is a leader in the education sector, providing support throughout the stages of education with its three divisions:

RM Resources is an established provider of education resources for early learning centres, primary schools and secondary schools across the UK and internationally. Our brands, TTS and Consortium, develop and supply resources to help bring the curriculum to life for teachers and students.

RM Results is a leading provider of e-Assessment services, enabling e-marking,e-testing and the management and analysis of educational data. RM Results marks approximately 200 million exam pages per annum, working with prominent exam providers, professional bodies, universities and governments.

RM Education is a supplier of ICT software, technology and services in the UK. It helps schools save time and money, create a secure environment and enables them to enhance teaching and learning.

Disclaimer

RM plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 14:49:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RM PLC
10:50aRM : Annual General Meeting Statement
PU
03/15RM PLC : Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards
PU
03/14RM PLC : Holdings in company
PU
03/14RM PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/05RM : announces FY18 preliminary results
PU
2018RM : Second Price Monitoring Extension
PU
2018RM PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018RM PLC : Holdings in Company
PU
2018RM PLC : Second Price Monitoring Extension
PU
2018RM PLC : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 223 M
EBIT 2019 27,5 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 4,95 M
Yield 2019 3,50%
P/E ratio 2019 9,63
P/E ratio 2020 9,15
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 199 M
Chart RM PLC
Duration : Period :
RM plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,80  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Brooks Chief Executive Officer & Director
John William Poulter Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Martin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Deena Elizabeth Mattar Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Martell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RM PLC16.75%262
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.84%904 631
RED HAT3.31%32 169
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC25.37%26 717
SPLUNK INC18.48%18 366
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.42.85%17 518
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.