Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RM plc    RM.   GB00BJT0FF39

RM PLC

(RM.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/14 12:35:20 pm
242 GBp   +0.83%
08:59aRM PLC : Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards
PU
03/14RM PLC : Holdings in company
PU
03/14RM PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 08:59am EDT

15 March 2019

RM plc

Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

In accordance with DTR 3.1.4 R(1)(a), RM plc announces that, on 14 March 2019, options were granted for nil consideration over the following numbers of ordinary shares of 2 2/7pence each in the Company under the RM Performance Share Plan 2010:

Director/PDMR

Shares Comprised in Awards

David Brooks

150,000

Neil Martin

122,000

John Baskerville

94,000

Jeremy Cooper

94,000

Andy Wilson

94,000

The options are exercisable in the period 15 March 2022 to 26 October 2027 at an exercise price of £0.00 per share. It is anticipated that option exercises will be satisfied by the transfer of shares from the Company's employee benefit trust.

Vesting of the award and the receipt of shares will be based on the following criteria:

(1) Fifty percent (50%) of the award will be based on the Company's growth in adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) between the year ended 30 November 2018 and the year ended 30 November 2021. Vesting will occur on a sliding scale between a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in EPS of 5% per annum (25%) and a CAGR in EPS of 15% per annum (100%), namely 30.1 pence and 39.5 pence respectively.

(2)Fifty percent (50%) of the award will be based on the Company's relative TSR performance for the period from January / February 2019 to January / February 2022. The Company's TSR performance shall be measured against the TSR performance of the companies (Comparator Group) within the FTSE Small Cap (ex IT) Index over the above period and must be at least at the median of a ranking of the TSR of each of the members of the Comparator Group. Vesting will occur on a sliding scale between median (25%) and upper quartile (100%).

No award can vest before 15 March 2022.

Contact:

RM plc

08450 700300

Greg Davidson Company Secretary

Notes:

  • 1. The RM Performance Share Plan 2010 was approved by shareholders at the

  • Company's AGM held on 18 January 2010.

  • 2. To ensure consistency, the calculations of adjusted earnings per share exclude any adjustments made in relation to share-based payments.

Disclaimer

RM plc published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 12:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RM PLC
08:59aRM PLC : Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards
PU
03/14RM PLC : Holdings in company
PU
03/14RM PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/05RM : announces FY18 preliminary results
PU
2018RM : Second Price Monitoring Extension
PU
2018RM PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018RM PLC : Holdings in Company
PU
2018RM PLC : Second Price Monitoring Extension
PU
2018RM PLC : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
2018RM PLC : Issue of New Shares
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 223 M
EBIT 2019 27,5 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 4,95 M
Yield 2019 3,43%
P/E ratio 2019 9,84
P/E ratio 2020 9,34
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 203 M
Chart RM PLC
Duration : Period :
RM plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,80  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Brooks Chief Executive Officer & Director
John William Poulter Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Martin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Deena Elizabeth Mattar Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Martell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RM PLC19.21%269
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.73%879 159
RED HAT3.38%32 112
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC24.16%26 461
SPLUNK INC20.57%18 683
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.39.51%17 148
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.