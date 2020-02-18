Log in
RM SECURED DIRECT LENDING PLC    RMDL   GB00BYMTBG55

RM SECURED DIRECT LENDING PLC

(RMDL)
01:29pRM SECURED DIRECT LENDING : Closed Period Notification
PU
02/17RM SECURED DIRECT LENDING : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/16RM SECURED DIRECT LENDING : Investment Manager's Holding
PU
RM Secured Direct Lending : Closed Period Notification

02/18/2020 | 01:29pm EST
Regulatory Story
Closed Period Notification
Released 18:23 18-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3928D
RM Secured Direct Lending PLC
18 February 2020

RM Secured Direct Lending plc

Closed Period Notification

RM Secured Direct Lending plc (the 'Company') announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have to the date of this announcement has previously been notified to a regulatory information service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during the closed period which ends on the date of the announcement of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The Company's LEI is: 213800RBRIYICC2QC958

Enquiries:

Company Secretary 020 7653 9690

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

18 February 2020


Closed Period Notification - RNS

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12,3 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 9,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,30x
Capitalization 119 M
Chart RM SECURED DIRECT LENDING PLC
Duration : Period :
RM Secured Direct Lending plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RM SECURED DIRECT LENDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 104,20  GBp
Last Close Price 97,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 6,87%
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman Crighton Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Guy Hilliard Heald Non-Executive Director
Marlene Wood Non-Executive Director
James William Robson Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RM SECURED DIRECT LENDING PLC-2.01%155
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.11.82%312
