RM Secured Direct Lending : Closed Period Notification

RM Secured Direct Lending plc

Closed Period Notification

RM Secured Direct Lending plc (the 'Company') announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have to the date of this announcement has previously been notified to a regulatory information service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during the closed period which ends on the date of the announcement of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The Company's LEI is: 213800RBRIYICC2QC958

Enquiries:

Company Secretary 020 7653 9690

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

18 February 2020