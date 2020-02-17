RM Secured Direct Lending : Net Asset Value(s)

RNS Number : 1217D

RM Secured Direct Lending PLC

17 February 2020

RM Secured Direct Lending Plc and RM ZDP PLC

("RMDL" or the "Company")

LEI: 213800RBRIYICC2QC958

Net Asset Value

RMDL announces that its unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at31 January 2020, on a cum income basis, was98.31 pence (31 December 2019: 97.79 pence).

RM ZDP PLC announces that the unaudited accrued capital entitlement per ZDP share as at 31 January 2020 was 106.47 pence (31 December 2019: 106.18 pence).

NAV

The NAV total return for the month was 0.51%. This takes the 1 year NAV total return to 8% and the cumulative NAV total return since IPO to 18.4%.

The Ordinary Share NAV as at 31st January 2020 was 98.31 pence per share, which is0.52 pence higher than at 31st December 2019, comprising interest income net of expenses of

0.60 pence per share and a decrease in portfolio valuations of0.08 pence per share which includes all credit and currency movements.

Portfolio Activity

As at the 31st January, the Company's portfolio consisted of 34 debt investments with a weighted average yield of 8.58%, spread across 13 sectors, with a percentage split between ﬁxed and ﬂoating rate of 55% to 45%. The Investment Manager is focused on reducing interest rate risk by keeping the tenors on ﬁxed rate investments generally shorter dated.

The portfolio has the following breakdown:59% in bilateral private loans; 36% in club or syndicated private loans; and 5% in more liquid corporate debt. Consequently, private debt investments represent 95% of the portfolio.

The transaction highlights for the month are as follows:

six further drawdowns to Loans previously documented with two borrowers. These loans relate to Social Infrastructure and Energy E ﬃ ciency (Student Accommodation & Receivables Finance).

ciency (Student Accommodation & Receivables Finance). Two partial repayments of Loans.

In addition to this the Investment Manager is ﬁnalising Due Diligence and documentation for a Loan secured against a Hotel which formed part of the pipeline for the capital raise conducted in Q4 2019. This will conclude the pipeline for this sector and the manager will continue to focus on sourcing Social Infrastructure assets such as Healthcare and Childcare opportunities secured on business assets and real estate.

The Company also announces that the Monthly Report for the period to31 January 2020 is now available to be viewed on the Company website:

https://rmdl.co.uk/investor-centre/monthly-factsheets/

