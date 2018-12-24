RM2 International : VAT News

24 December 2018

RM2 International S.A.

VAT news

RM2 (LSE-AIM: RM2), the sustainable smart pallet innovator, is pleased to report that following the positive reconsideration of a VAT claim by the Luxembourg tax authorities against the Company, the Company's 2018 consolidated audited annual accounts will reflect a reversal of the previously disclosed accrual in the Company's most recent accounts for this amount of USD 721,824.90. There is no cash impact as a result of this ruling.

