RM2 INTERNATIONAL SA
RM2 International : VAT News

12/24/2018 | 02:25am EST

24 December 2018

RM2 International S.A.

VAT news

RM2 (LSE-AIM: RM2), the sustainable smart pallet innovator, is pleased to report that following the positive reconsideration of a VAT claim by the Luxembourg tax authorities against the Company, the Company's 2018 consolidated audited annual accounts will reflect a reversal of the previously disclosed accrual in the Company's most recent accounts for this amount of USD 721,824.90. There is no cash impact as a result of this ruling.

For further information:

RM2 International S.A.

+44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Mazula, Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Francois Blouvac, Chief Financial Officer

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser and Broker)

+44 (0)20 7409 3494

James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer / James Bellman

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').

Notes to Editors

RM2 International S.A. specialises in pallet development, manufacture, supply and management to establish a leading presence in global pallet supply and improve the supply chain of manufacturing and distribution businesses through the effective and efficient use and management of composite pallets. It is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol RM2.L. For further information, please visit www.rm2.com

Disclaimer

RM2 International SA published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 07:24:04 UTC
