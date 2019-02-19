RMG Acquisition Corp. : Announces Closing of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Initial Public Offering

RMG Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today the closing of the
issuance of an additional 3,000,000 units pursuant to the full exercise
of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with the
Company's initial public offering. The additional units were sold at the
initial offering price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in additional gross
proceeds of $30,000,000 and bringing the total gross proceeds of the
initial public offering to $230,000,000.
RMG Acquisition Corp., led by James Carpenter, Robert Mancini and Philip
Kassin, was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital
stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or
similar business combination with one or more businesses in the
diversified resources and industrial materials sectors.
Deutsche Bank Securities served as the sole bookrunner for the offering
and Stifel served as the lead manager for the offering.
The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the
prospectus may be obtained from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn:
Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, or by telephone at
1-800-503-4611 or by email at prospectus.CPDG@db.com
and from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attn: Syndicate
Department, 1 South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, or by
telephone at (855) 300-7136, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became
effective on February 4, 2019. This press release shall not constitute
an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there
be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which
such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking
statements”. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous
conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company,
including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's
registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the
SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for
revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required
by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005864/en/