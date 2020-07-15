RMG Acquisition : SEC Filing - 4

The securities reported herein are held by certain funds and accounts to which Glazer Capital, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, serves as investment manager. Mr. Paul J. Glazer serves as the Managing Member of Glazer Capital, LLC. Each of Glazer Capital, LLC and Mr. Paul J. Glazer disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein except to the extent of such Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC
250 WEST 55TH STREET
X
SUITE 30A
NEW YORK, NY 10019
GLAZER PAUL J
250 WEST 55TH ST
X
SUITE 30A
NEW YORK, NY 10019
Signatures
Paul J. Glazer
7/15/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
RMG Acquisition Corp. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 21:35:01 UTC