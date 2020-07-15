Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  RMG Acquisition Corp.    RMG

RMG ACQUISITION CORP.

(RMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RMG Acquisition : SEC Filing - 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC

RMG Acquisition Corp. [ RMG ]

_____ Director

__X__ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

250 WEST 55TH STREET, SUITE 30A

7/13/2020

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10019

___ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

_ X _ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock, Par Value $0.0001 per

See

7/13/2020

S

1000

D

$10.39

2977236

I

Footnote

share

1. (1)

Class A Common Stock, Par Value $0.0001 per

See

7/13/2020

S

600

D

$11

2976636

I

Footnote

share

1. (1)

Class A Common Stock, Par Value $0.0001 per

See

7/14/2020

S

296

D

$11

2976340

I

Footnote

share

1. (1)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The securities reported herein are held by certain funds and accounts to which Glazer Capital, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, serves as investment manager. Mr. Paul J. Glazer serves as the Managing Member of Glazer Capital, LLC. Each of Glazer Capital, LLC and Mr. Paul J. Glazer disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein except to the extent of such Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC

250 WEST 55TH STREET

X

SUITE 30A

NEW YORK, NY 10019

GLAZER PAUL J

250 WEST 55TH ST

X

SUITE 30A

NEW YORK, NY 10019

Signatures

Paul J. Glazer

7/15/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

RMG Acquisition Corp. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 21:35:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RMG ACQUISITION CORP.
05:36pRMG ACQUISITION : SEC Filing - 4
PU
05/11RMG ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
03/16RMG ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition An..
AQ
02/06RMG ACQUISITION CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
01/16RMG ACQUISITION : Form 8-K
PU
01/16RMG ACQUISITION CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2019RMG ACQUISITION CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
2019RMG ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
2019RMG ACQUISITION CORP. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Li..
AQ
2019RMG ACQU : ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 2,09 M - -
Net cash 2019 1,18 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 137x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 295 M 295 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart RMG ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
RMG Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RMG ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bob S. Mancini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Kassin President, COO, Secretary & Director
D. James Carpenter Chairman
Craig W. Broderick Independent Director
W. Grant Gregory Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RMG ACQUISITION CORP.2.73%295
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)0.10%42 790
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.09%25 722
HAL TRUST-14.03%11 767
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB-4.66%10 524
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%6 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group