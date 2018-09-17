Government Properties Income Trust and Select Income REIT : Announce Agreement to Merge; Government Properties Income Trust to Change its Name to “Office Properties Income Trust”

Government Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq:GOV) and Select Income REIT
(Nasdaq:SIR) today announced that they have entered a definitive
agreement to merge which will create a real estate investment trust, or
REIT, focused on owning, operating and leasing office buildings
primarily leased to single tenants and high credit quality tenants like
government entities.
The surviving company in the merger will be GOV and it will change its
name to Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI, upon closing the merger.
OPI will continue to be managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR
Group Inc. (Nasdaq:RMR). OPI will be listed on the Nasdaq and the ticker
symbol “OPI” has been reserved for the company’s common shares. On an
adjusted(1) basis, OPI will own a portfolio of high quality
office buildings with the following characteristics:
As of June 30, 2018, excluding Industrial Logistics Properties
Trust, or ILPT, and adjusted for the sale of SIR common shares owned
by GOV and for 51 buildings containing 3.8 million square feet that
were sold subsequent to the end of the second quarter or are
expected to be sold prior to year-end 2018 for total gross proceeds
of approximately $450.3 million.
-
213 properties containing 30.2 million square feet with undepreciated
gross assets of $6.1 billion;
-
66% of OPI’s annualized rent paid by tenants that are investment grade
rated(2);
-
Weighted average remaining lease term, by revenue, of 6.1 years;
-
Occupancy of 92%; and
-
Properties diversified across 38 states and the District of Columbia.
Mark Kleifges, GOV’s Managing Trustee and Chief Financial Officer, made
the following statement about today’s announcement:
“This transaction addresses a number of the challenges that GOV has been
facing, including a high dividend payout ratio, a concentration of near
term lease expirations and a high tenant concentration. We believe GOV
shareholders will benefit from this transaction by having a well covered
dividend set to a long term sustainable level, extending and better
laddering the lease expiration schedule, increasing scale and enhancing
diversification. OPI also plans to sell assets post closing to further
strengthen its credit metrics.”
David Blackman, SIR’s Managing Trustee, President and Chief Executive
Officer made the following statement about today’s announcement:
“GOV, SIR and ILPT have complicated ownership structures, with GOV as
SIR’s largest shareholder and SIR as the controlling shareholder of
ILPT. This transaction will eliminate the cross ownership and increase
ILPT’s public common share float, which may benefit SIR shareholders who
receive a distribution of ILPT shares. Further, OPI will have increased
scale, greater diversification and a broader investment strategy, which
we believe will create a leading national office REIT focused on
buildings leased to single tenants and high credit quality tenants like
government entities.”
The merger will be a stock for stock exchange whereby SIR shareholders
will receive 1.04 shares of GOV for each common share of SIR based upon
a fixed exchange ratio. Following the merger, GOV and SIR shareholders
will own approximately 52% and 48% of OPI, respectively.
As a condition of the merger, GOV will sell all 24.9 million of the
common shares it owns in SIR. Also as a condition of the merger, after
receiving shareholder approval for the merger and prior to its closing,
SIR will distribute as a special dividend all 45 million of the common
shares it owns in ILPT to SIR shareholders. ILPT is a REIT that is
focused on owning warehouse distribution and e-commerce fulfillment
facilities throughout the United States. These actions will eliminate
the cross ownership among GOV, SIR and ILPT.
SIR shareholders will receive approximately 0.502 shares of ILPT for
every one share owned of SIR. Based upon closing prices on September 14,
2018, SIR shareholders will receive $11.69(3) per share from
the ILPT share distribution and $17.57(4) per share in GOV
for a total of $29.26 per share.
OPI expects to pay an annual dividend between $0.50 and $0.60 per share,
which is based upon a target dividend payout ratio of 75% of projected
cash available for distribution. There is no plan to change the current
dividend at GOV or SIR prior to closing.
OPI expects to sell properties valued at up to $750 million to reduce
leverage to a target debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.0x to 6.5x
within six months of the closing of the merger.
The transaction is expected to close in late 2018 or early 2019, subject
to customary closing conditions, including GOV and SIR shareholder
approval.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as exclusive financial advisor
to a special committee of GOV’s Board of Trustees comprised of the
disinterested Independent Trustees and Sullivan & Worcester LLP is
acting as legal advisor to GOV in this transaction. UBS Investment Bank
is acting as exclusive financial advisor to a special committee of SIR’s
Board of Trustees comprised of the disinterested Independent Trustees
and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as legal advisor
to SIR in this transaction.
Conference Call:
At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time this morning, GOV and SIR President and Chief
Executive Officer, David Blackman, GOV Chief Financial Officer and
Treasurer, Mark Kleifges, and SIR Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer,
John Popeo, will host a joint conference call to discuss the
transaction. Following management’s remarks, there will be a question
and answer period. GOV and SIR will also provide a presentation
regarding the transaction that will be available at their respective
websites at www.govreit.com
and www.sirreit.com,
and as an exhibit to a Current Report on a Form 8-K furnished with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC. GOV’s and SIR’s websites
are not incorporated as part of this news release.
The conference call telephone number is (877) 270-2148. Participants
calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412)
902-6510. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either
number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the
scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be
available through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 24, 2018. To access
the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10124099.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a
listen only mode on GOV and SIR’s websites. Participants wanting to
access the webcast should visit GOV or SIR’s website about five minutes
before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on
both websites following the call for about one week. The
transcription, recording and retransmission in any way of GOV and SIR’s
conference call are strictly prohibited without the prior written
consent of GOV and SIR.
Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or
REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United
States that are majority leased to government tenants and office
properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market area that are
leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the
operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative
asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
Select Income REIT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which
owns properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. SIR is
managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR),
an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton,
MA.
WARNING REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAINS FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS WITHIN THE MEANING
OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 AND OTHER
SECURITIES LAWS. ALSO, WHENEVER GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST
(NASDAQ: GOV), OR GOV, AND SELECT INCOME REIT (NASDAQ: SIR), OR SIR, USE
WORDS SUCH AS “BELIEVE,” “EXPECT,” “ANTICIPATE,” “INTEND,” “PLAN,”
“ESTIMATE,” “WILL,” “MAY” AND NEGATIVES OR DERIVATIVES OF THESE OR
SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS, THEY ARE MAKING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED UPON GOV’S AND SIR’S PRESENT
INTENT, BELIEFS OR EXPECTATIONS. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE NOT
GUARANTEED TO OCCUR AND MAY NOT OCCUR. ACTUAL RESULTS MAY DIFFER
MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN OR IMPLIED BY GOV’S AND SIR’S FORWARD
LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF VARIOUS FACTORS. FOR EXAMPLE:
-
GOV AND SIR HAVE ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO MERGE. THE
MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN LATE 2018 OR EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO THE
SATISFACTION OR WAIVER OF CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING GOV AND SIR
SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS, GOV’S SALE OF ITS SIR COMMON SHARES AND SIR’S
DISTRIBUTION OF ITS ILPT COMMON SHARES. GOV AND SIR CANNOT BE SURE
THAT ANY OR ALL OF THESE CONDITIONS WILL BE SATISFIED OR WAIVED.
ACCORDINGLY, THE MERGER MAY NOT CLOSE BY LATE 2018 OR EARLY 2019 OR AT
ALL, OR THE TERMS OF THE MERGER AND THE OTHER TRANSACTIONS
CONTEMPLATED BY THE MERGER AGREEMENT MAY CHANGE.
-
THE COMBINED COMPANY FOLLOWING THE MERGER, OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME
TRUST, OR OPI, IS EXPECTED TO PAY AN ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF BETWEEN $0.50
AND $0.60 PER SHARE, BASED UPON A 75% DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO OF
PROJECTED CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION, OR CAD. A POSSIBLE
IMPLICATION OF THIS STATEMENT IS THAT OPI WILL CONTINUALLY PAY ANNUAL
DIVIDENDS BASED UPON 75% OF ITS CAD IN THE FUTURE. OPI’S DIVIDEND WILL
BE SET AND RESET FROM TIME TO TIME BY OPI’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES. THE OPI
BOARD WILL CONSIDER MANY FACTORS WHEN SETTING THE DIVIDEND, INCLUDING
OPI’S HISTORICAL AND PROJECTED NET INCOME, NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM
OPERATIONS, THE THEN CURRENT AND EXPECTED NEEDS AND AVAILABILITY OF
CASH TO PAY OPI’S OBLIGATIONS, DISTRIBUTIONS WHICH OPI MAY BE REQUIRED
TO BE PAID TO MAINTAIN ITS TAX STATUS AS A REIT AND OTHER FACTORS
DEEMED RELEVANT BY OPI’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES IN ITS DISCRETION.
ACCORDINGLY, FUTURE OPI DIVIDENDS MAY BE INCREASED OR DECREASED AND
NEITHER GOV NOR SIR CAN BE SURE AS TO THE RATE AT WHICH FUTURE
DIVIDENDS WILL BE PAID.
-
OPI IS EXPECTED TO SELL UP TO $750 MILLION OF PROPERTIES TO REDUCE ITS
LEVERAGE TO STATED TARGETS. HOWEVER, OPI MAY NOT BE ABLE TO
SUCCESSFULLY SELL PROPERTIES IN THE FUTURE. ALSO, OPI MAY SELL
PROPERTIES AT PRICES THAT ARE LESS THAN THEIR CARRYING VALUES AND OPI
MAY INCUR FUTURE LOSSES.
-
GOV AND SIR EXPECT TO REALIZE A NUMBER OF BENEFITS FROM THE MERGER,
THE SALE BY GOV OF ITS SIR COMMON SHARES, THE DISTRIBUTION BY SIR OF
ITS ILPT COMMON SHARES AND THE OTHER TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY THE
MERGER AGREEMENT, INCLUDING THE ELIMINATION OF THE CROSS OWNERSHIP OF
GOV, SIR AND ILPT, BETTER LADDERED LEASE EXPIRATIONS, INCREASED SCALE,
ENHANCED DIVERSIFICATION AND ILPT’S INCREASED PUBLIC FLOAT. THESE
STATEMENTS ARE CONTINGENT UPON THE CONSUMMATION OF THE MERGER, THE
SALE BY GOV OF ITS SIR COMMON SHARES, THE DISTRIBUTION BY SIR OF ITS
ILPT SHARES AND THE OTHER TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY THE MERGER
AGREEMENT, AND MAY NOT OCCUR. FURTHER, EVEN IF THESE TRANSACTIONS
OCCUR, THE EXPECTED BENEFITS MAY NOT MATERIALIZE.
-
GOV OWNS A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF SIR COMMON SHARES AND ITS ABILITY TO
COMPLETE THE SECONDARY SALE OF ALL THOSE SHARES AS CONTEMPLATED BY THE
MERGER AGREEMENT IS SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS AND OTHER FACTORS,
SOME OF WHICH ARE BEYOND GOV’S AND SIR’S CONTROL. AS A RESULT, THE
SALE BY GOV OF ITS SIR COMMON SHARES MAY BE DELAYED OR MAY NOT BE
COMPLETED.
-
SIR EXPECTS TO DISTRIBUTE ALL OF ITS ILPT COMMON SHARES TO SIR’S
SHAREHOLDERS PRIOR TO THE CONSUMMATION OF THE MERGER. THIS
DISTRIBUTION IS SUBJECT TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, OBTAINING THE
REQUISITE SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS WITH RESPECT TO THE MERGER. THERE CAN
BE NO ASSURANCE OF WHEN OR IF THE SUCH SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS WILL BE
OBTAINED OR THAT THE DISTRIBUTION BY SIR OF ITS ILPT COMMON SHARES
WILL OCCUR.
-
THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAINS CERTAIN ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION,
INCLUDING CERTAIN ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING THE MERGER AND THE OTHER
TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY THE MERGER AGREEMENT. THE ADJUSTED
FINANCIAL INFORMATION IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND
IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF THE COMBINED COMPANY’S EXPECTED
FINANCIAL POSITION OR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR ANY FUTURE PERIOD.
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN GOV’S AND SIR’S FILINGS WITH THE SECURITIES
AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, OR SEC, INCLUDING UNDER “RISK FACTORS” IN GOV’S
AND SIR’S PERIODIC REPORTS, OR INCORPORATED THEREIN, IDENTIFIES OTHER
IMPORTANT FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE GOV’S AND SIR’S ACTUAL RESULTS TO
DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE STATED IN OR IMPLIED BY GOV’S AND SIR’S
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. GOV’S AND SIR’S FILINGS WITH THE SEC ARE
AVAILABLE ON THE SEC’S WEBSITE AT WWW.SEC.GOV.
YOU SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE UPON FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS.
EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY LAW, GOV AND SIR DO NOT INTEND TO UPDATE OR CHANGE
ANY FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE
EVENTS OR OTHERWISE.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND WHERE TO
FIND IT
In connection with the merger and other transactions discussed in this
news release, GOV expects to file with the SEC a registration statement
on Form S-4 containing a joint proxy statement/prospectus and other
documents with respect to the merger and other transactions with respect
to both GOV and SIR. This communication does not constitute an offer to
sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a
solicitation of any vote or approval. INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE
JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND
SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER
DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE MERGER OR
INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS
BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER AND
OTHER TRANSACTIONS.
After the registration statement for the merger has been declared
effective by the SEC, a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will
be mailed to the GOV and SIR shareholders. Investors will be able to
obtain a free copy of documents filed with the SEC at the SEC’s website
at www.sec.gov.
In addition, investors may obtain free copies of GOV’s filings with the
SEC from GOV’s website at www.govreit.com
and free copies of SIR’s filings with the SEC from SIR’s website at www.sirreit.com.
PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION RELATING TO THE MERGER AND OTHER
TRANSACTIONS
GOV, its trustees and certain of its executive officers, SIR, its
trustees and certain of its executive officers, and The RMR Group LLC,
GOV and SIR’s manager, and its parent and certain of their directors,
officers and employees may be deemed participants in the solicitation of
proxies from GOV’s shareholders in respect of the approval of the
issuance of GOV common shares in the merger and from SIR’s shareholders
in respect of the approval of the merger and the other transactions
contemplated by the merger agreement. Information regarding the persons
who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the
solicitation of GOV and SIR shareholders in connection with the merger
and the other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement will be
set forth in the joint proxy statement/prospectus for the merger and the
other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC. You can find
information about GOV’s trustees and executive officers in its
definitive proxy statement for its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
You can find information about SIR’s trustees and executive officers in
its definitive proxy statement for its 2018 Annual Meeting of
Shareholders. These documents are available free of charge on the SEC’s
website and from GOV or SIR, as applicable, using the sources indicated
above.
