RMR : Client Companies Price Offering of 7,942,245 Common Shares of The RMR Group Inc.

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) announced that Hospitality Properties Trust (Nasdaq: HPT), Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) and Senior Housing Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SNH), or together the selling shareholders, today agreed to sell in an underwritten public offering an aggregate of 7,942,245 shares of RMR Class A common stock, or Common Shares, which they currently own at a price to the public of $40.00 per Common Share. HPT, OPI and SNH are selling 2,503,777, 2,801,060 and 2,637,408 Common Shares, respectively. Upon completion of this offering, HPT, OPI and SNH will no longer own any Common Shares. The settlement of this offering is expected to occur on Monday, July 1, 2019.

The selling shareholders will pay all the costs and expenses related to this offering and will receive all of the net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares in this offering. The selling shareholders will use the proceeds to pay down debt at each respective company. RMR will not receive any proceeds from this offering.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities. The co-managers are B. Riley FBR, JMP Securities and Oppenheimer & Co.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Common Shares, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of the state or jurisdiction. The prospectus supplement and related prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and copies may be obtained, when available, from the offices of Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by calling (800) 831-9146; Morgan Stanley, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; RBC Capital Markets, Attn: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by calling (877) 822-4089, or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, or by calling (888) 827-7275, or by email at olprospectusrequest@ubs.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10152, or by calling (800) 326-5897, or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

