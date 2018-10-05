Select Income REIT : Announces Five Properties Achieve EPA ENERGY STAR Certification

Select Income REIT (Nasdaq: SIR) today announced that five of its
properties have achieved ENERGY STAR certification, as follows:
|
PROPERTY
|
|
|
CITY
|
|
|
STATE
|
|
|
BUILDING AWARD
|
Waterview Four - 7958 South Chester Street
|
|
|
Centennial
|
|
|
CO
|
|
|
EPA ENERGY STAR Certification
|
400 South Jefferson Street
|
|
|
Chicago
|
|
|
IL
|
|
|
EPA ENERGY STAR Certification
|
400 SW 8th Avenue
|
|
|
Topeka
|
|
|
KS
|
|
|
EPA ENERGY STAR Certification
|
2555 Grand Boulevard
|
|
|
Kansas City
|
|
|
MO
|
|
|
EPA ENERGY STAR Certification
|
6380 Rogerdale Road
|
|
|
Houston
|
|
|
TX
|
|
|
EPA ENERGY STAR Certification
These properties are managed by The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC
manages Select Income REIT and it is the majority owned operating
subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). The RMR Group LLC is
responsible for providing all aspects of property management services to
over 700 buildings with over 75 million square feet of commercial
office, industrial, medical office, lab and retail space.
ENERGY STAR certified buildings must meet strict energy performance
standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). To be
eligible for ENERGY STAR certification, a building must earn an ENERGY
STAR score of 75 or higher, indicating that it performs better than at
least 75% of similar buildings nationwide. SIR’s ENERGY STAR program
management is performed by RMR, which is an ENERGY STAR Partner.
About Select Income REIT
Select Income REIT is a real estate
investment trust, or REIT, which owns properties that are primarily net
leased to single tenants. SIR is managed by the operating subsidiary of
The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR).
About The RMR Group Inc.
The RMR Group Inc. is a holding
company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its
majority owned operating subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group
LLC is an alternative asset management company that primarily provides
management services to publicly traded REITs and real estate related
operating companies. As of June 30, 2018, The RMR Group LLC had
approximately $30.0 billion of total assets under management, including
more than 1,700 properties, and employed almost 600 real estate
professionals in more than 35 offices throughout the United States; the
companies managed by The RMR Group LLC collectively had over 52,000
employees. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.
