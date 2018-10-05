Select Income REIT : Announces Five Properties Achieve EPA ENERGY STAR Certification

Log in
10/05/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

Select Income REIT (Nasdaq: SIR) today announced that five of its properties have achieved ENERGY STAR certification, as follows:

PROPERTY

    CITY     STATE     BUILDING AWARD

Waterview Four - 7958 South Chester Street

    Centennial     CO    

EPA ENERGY STAR Certification

400 South Jefferson Street     Chicago     IL    

EPA ENERGY STAR Certification

400 SW 8th Avenue     Topeka     KS    

EPA ENERGY STAR Certification

2555 Grand Boulevard     Kansas City     MO    

EPA ENERGY STAR Certification

6380 Rogerdale Road     Houston     TX    

EPA ENERGY STAR Certification

These properties are managed by The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC manages Select Income REIT and it is the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). The RMR Group LLC is responsible for providing all aspects of property management services to over 700 buildings with over 75 million square feet of commercial office, industrial, medical office, lab and retail space.

ENERGY STAR certified buildings must meet strict energy performance standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). To be eligible for ENERGY STAR certification, a building must earn an ENERGY STAR score of 75 or higher, indicating that it performs better than at least 75% of similar buildings nationwide. SIR’s ENERGY STAR program management is performed by RMR, which is an ENERGY STAR Partner.

About Select Income REIT
Select Income REIT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. SIR is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR).

About The RMR Group Inc.
The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned operating subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC is an alternative asset management company that primarily provides management services to publicly traded REITs and real estate related operating companies. As of June 30, 2018, The RMR Group LLC had approximately $30.0 billion of total assets under management, including more than 1,700 properties, and employed almost 600 real estate professionals in more than 35 offices throughout the United States; the companies managed by The RMR Group LLC collectively had over 52,000 employees. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 403 M
EBIT 2018 250 M
Net income 2018 96,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,12%
P/E ratio 2018 15,09
P/E ratio 2019 42,27
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,9x
Capitalization 2 780 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 57,5 $
Spread / Average Target -36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam David Portnoy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew P. Jordan CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
David SanClemente Chief Information Officer
Ann D. Logan Independent Director
Walter C. Watkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RMR GROUP INC48.84%2 780
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.02%40 540
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.68%36 931
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-8.10%32 522
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-17.69%26 666
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-35.62%26 484
