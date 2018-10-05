Select Income REIT : Announces Five Properties Achieve EPA ENERGY STAR Certification

Select Income REIT (Nasdaq: SIR) today announced that five of its properties have achieved ENERGY STAR certification, as follows:

PROPERTY CITY STATE BUILDING AWARD Waterview Four - 7958 South Chester Street Centennial CO EPA ENERGY STAR Certification 400 South Jefferson Street Chicago IL EPA ENERGY STAR Certification 400 SW 8th Avenue Topeka KS EPA ENERGY STAR Certification 2555 Grand Boulevard Kansas City MO EPA ENERGY STAR Certification 6380 Rogerdale Road Houston TX EPA ENERGY STAR Certification

These properties are managed by The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC manages Select Income REIT and it is the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). The RMR Group LLC is responsible for providing all aspects of property management services to over 700 buildings with over 75 million square feet of commercial office, industrial, medical office, lab and retail space.

ENERGY STAR certified buildings must meet strict energy performance standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). To be eligible for ENERGY STAR certification, a building must earn an ENERGY STAR score of 75 or higher, indicating that it performs better than at least 75% of similar buildings nationwide. SIR’s ENERGY STAR program management is performed by RMR, which is an ENERGY STAR Partner.

About Select Income REIT

Select Income REIT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. SIR is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR).

About The RMR Group Inc.

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned operating subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC is an alternative asset management company that primarily provides management services to publicly traded REITs and real estate related operating companies. As of June 30, 2018, The RMR Group LLC had approximately $30.0 billion of total assets under management, including more than 1,700 properties, and employed almost 600 real estate professionals in more than 35 offices throughout the United States; the companies managed by The RMR Group LLC collectively had over 52,000 employees. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005228/en/