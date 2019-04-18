Log in
The RMR Group Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares

04/18/2019 | 08:12am EDT

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced a regular quarterly cash dividend on its shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B-1 Common Stock of $0.35 per share ($1.40 per share per year). This distribution will be paid to RMR’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 29, 2019 and distributed on or about May 16, 2019.

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned operating subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC is an alternative asset management company that primarily provides management services to publicly traded REITs and real estate related operating companies. As of December 31, 2018, The RMR Group LLC had approximately $29.7 billion of total assets under management, including more than 1,500 properties, and employed almost 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices throughout the United States; the companies managed by The RMR Group LLC collectively had over 50,000 employees. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

WARNING REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward looking statements are based upon RMR’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond RMR’s control. For example, this press release states that RMR’s quarterly dividend will be $0.35 per share ($1.40/share per year) on RMR Class A Common Stock and Class B-1 common stock. A possible implication of this statement is that RMR will continuously pay quarterly dividends of $0.35/share per quarter or $1.40/share per year in the future. RMR’s dividend rates are set and reset from time to time by RMR’s Board of Directors. The RMR Board of Directors considers many factors when setting dividend rates including RMR’s current and expected earnings, commitments to fund its investments and the availability of cash to fund dividends as compared to alternative uses of such cash. Accordingly, future dividend rates may be increased or decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at which future dividends will be declared and paid. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward looking statements in this press release. Except as required by law, RMR does not intend to update or change any forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
