The RMR Group Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares

The
RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced a regular quarterly
cash dividend on its shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B-1 Common
Stock of $0.35 per share ($1.40 per share per year). This distribution
will be paid to RMR’s shareholders of record as of the close of business
on April 29, 2019 and distributed on or about May 16, 2019.
The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its
business is conducted by its majority owned operating subsidiary, The
RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC is an alternative asset management
company that primarily provides management services to publicly traded
REITs and real estate related operating companies. As of December 31,
2018, The RMR Group LLC had approximately $29.7 billion of total assets
under management, including more than 1,500 properties, and employed
almost 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices throughout
the United States; the companies managed by The RMR Group LLC
collectively had over 50,000 employees. The RMR Group Inc. is
headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.
WARNING REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
other securities laws. These forward looking statements are based upon
RMR’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the
implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not
occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond RMR’s control. For
example, this press release states that RMR’s quarterly dividend will be
$0.35 per share ($1.40/share per year) on RMR Class A Common Stock and
Class B-1 common stock. A possible implication of this statement is that
RMR will continuously pay quarterly dividends of $0.35/share per quarter
or $1.40/share per year in the future. RMR’s dividend rates are set and
reset from time to time by RMR’s Board of Directors. The RMR Board of
Directors considers many factors when setting dividend rates including
RMR’s current and expected earnings, commitments to fund its investments
and the availability of cash to fund dividends as compared to
alternative uses of such cash. Accordingly, future dividend rates may be
increased or decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at which
future dividends will be declared and paid. For these reasons, among
others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any
forward looking statements in this press release. Except as required by
law, RMR does not intend to update or change any forward looking
statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005167/en/