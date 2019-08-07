Roadrunner Transportation : 2019 Q2 Financial Results Conference Call Presentation

ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which relate to future events or performance. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding Roadrunner's additional integration efforts at Ascent; the ability of all segments to achieve better than average industry margins; the success of the LTL segment to eliminate unprofitable freight and increase density in key lanes; the plan to put less focus on the Truckload segment; the ability to improve return on invested capital and enterprise valuation; key initiatives by segment; and key financial focus areas. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "believe," "intend," "predict," "potential," "opportunity," and similar words or phrases or the negatives of these
words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are based on Roadrunner's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, estimates, assumptions, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause Roadrunner's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.
Such factors include, among others, risks related to the restatement of Roadrunner's previously issued financial statements, the remediation of Roadrunner's identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, the litigation resulting from the restatement of Roadrunner's previously issued financial statements and the other risk factors contained in Roadrunner's SEC filings, including Roadrunner's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Because the risks,
estimates, assumptions and uncertainties referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward- looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Roadrunner assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
INFORMATION ABOUT ADJUSTED EBITDA
EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Roadrunner calculates Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding impairment and other non-cash gains and losses, other long-term incentive compensation expenses, loss on debt restructuring, settlement of contingent purchase obligations, operations restructuring costs, and corporate restructuring and restatement costs associated with legal, consulting and accounting matters, including internal and external investigations. Roadrunner uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure in evaluating its operating performance and when determining executive incentive compensation. Roadrunner believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating its performance compared to other companies in its industry because it assists in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of a business. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's business. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. Although Roadrunner's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure to assess the performance of its business compared to that of others in Roadrunner's industry, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of Roadrunner's results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect Roadrunner's cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, Roadrunner's working capital needs;
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on Roadrunner's debt or dividend payments on Roadrunner's preferred stock;
Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
Other companies in Roadrunner's industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than Roadrunner does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of discretionary cash available to Roadrunner to invest in the growth of the company's business. Roadrunner compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on Roadrunner's results of operations under GAAP.
AGENDA
Opening Comments
2019 Second Quarter & First Half Financial Results
Q2 Business Trends
Business Improvements & Strategic Focus
Question & Answer
OPENING COMMENTS
Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA declined in 2019 second quarter primarily due to low market demand in air and ground expedited logistics at the Active On-Demand segment
Ascent Global Logistics (Ascent) segment earned lower revenue and marginally lower Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 second quarter due to declines in truckload volumes and rate mix which offset revenue improvements in international freight forwarding and retail consolidation
Less-than-Truckload(LTL) segment continued to improve freight quality and operating metrics despite a slight decline in second quarter revenue and Adjusted
EBITDA
Truckload segment Adjusted EBITDA declined due to lower revenue and higher costs at certain operating units
Narrowing strategic focus to logistics and asset-light LTL segments
