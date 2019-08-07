Roadrunner Transportation : 2019 Q2 Financial Results Conference Call Presentation

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which relate to future events or performance. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding Roadrunner's additional integration efforts at Ascent; the ability of all segments to achieve better than average industry margins; the success of the LTL segment to eliminate unprofitable freight and increase density in key lanes; the plan to put less focus on the Truckload segment; the ability to improve return on invested capital and enterprise valuation; key initiatives by segment; and key financial focus areas. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "believe," "intend," "predict," "potential," "opportunity," and similar words or phrases or the negatives of these

words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are based on Roadrunner's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, estimates, assumptions, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause Roadrunner's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the restatement of Roadrunner's previously issued financial statements, the remediation of Roadrunner's identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, the litigation resulting from the restatement of Roadrunner's previously issued financial statements and the other risk factors contained in Roadrunner's SEC filings, including Roadrunner's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Because the risks,

estimates, assumptions and uncertainties referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward- looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Roadrunner assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.