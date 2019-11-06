Roadrunner Transportation : 2019 Q3 Financial Results Conference Call Presentation

ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS
OPENING COMMENTS
-
Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA declined in 2019 third quarter primarily due to continued lower market demand and rates amplified by the strike at the company's largest customer,
General Motors, which reduced revenue by approximately $17 million in September and an estimated $31 million in October
-
Malware attack was successfully managed; quarantined servers and applications primarily impacted the LTL segment which reduced revenue by approximately $7 million in September and an estimated $3 million in October
-
Peak™ enterprise logistics technology platform implementation on track in Active On- Demand and Ascent segments; increased technology investments in LTL segment
-
Initiated dry van downsizing and path to improved operational performance
-
Successful divestiture of intermodal services business within the Truckload segment for $51.25 million; closed on November 5, 2019
-
Progress made on narrowing strategic focus to value-added logistics and asset-light LTL businesses
