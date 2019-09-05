Roadrunner Transportation : Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and Awards Drivers of the Year

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. ("Roadrunner" or the "company") (NYSE: RRTS) is proud to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW) and present deserving drivers with the prestigious Driver of the Year Award. NTDAW is an annual industry celebration dedicated to recognizing the vital and dedicated work performed by truck drivers.

"It is extremely important to our team to make National Truck Driver Appreciation Week all about honoring and thanking drivers across the industry for their commitment to the safe transportation of goods," said Mike Gettle, President and COO of Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

"This is the second year that we have chosen to recognize a select group of drivers that performed above and beyond in the last 12 months," continued Gettle. "This year's winning drivers received outstanding ratings in the key categories such as safety, documentation, on-time service, communication, professionalism, team work and integrity. We are exceptionally proud to recognize these drivers for their explementary performance."

The winning drivers and their home locations are below:

Marcus Williams – Houston, Texas

– Kevin Phu – Commerce, California

– Ravindra (Ravi) Megha – Cleveland, Ohio

– Henry Gantner – Dallas, Texas

– Mike Schmidt – Burlington, Wisconsin

– James Hyde – Charleston, South Carolina

– Shawn Beard – Brandon, South Dakota

– Wes Coffee – Brandon, South Dakota

– Thomas Delong – Mars Hill, Maine

– Kelvin Vann – Norcross, Georgia

– Carey Vandgiler – Little Rock, Arkansas

Chad Moore – Kokomo, Indiana

– Juan Jasso – El Paso, Texas

– Clarissa and Bill Keuhs – Belleville, Michigan

Driver-focused events will take place throughout the week at more than 120 company locations from coast to coast. All company drivers and independent contractors are invited to attend the celebratory events, which will include cookouts and driver giveaways.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers less-than-truckload, over-the-road truckload and intermodal services. Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner's websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roadrunner-transportation-systems-celebrates-national-truck-driver-appreciation-week-and-awards-drivers-of-the-year-300912032.html

SOURCE Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.