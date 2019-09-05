Log in
ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC

ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC

(RRTS)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Roadrunner Transportation : Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and Awards Drivers of the Year

09/05/2019 | 07:04am EDT

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. ("Roadrunner" or the "company") (NYSE: RRTS) is proud to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW) and present deserving drivers with the prestigious Driver of the Year Award. NTDAW is an annual industry celebration dedicated to recognizing the vital and dedicated work performed by truck drivers.  

(PRNewsfoto/Roadrunner Transportation Syste)

"It is extremely important to our team to make National Truck Driver Appreciation Week all about honoring and thanking drivers across the industry for their commitment to the safe transportation of goods," said Mike Gettle, President and COO of Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

"This is the second year that we have chosen to recognize a select group of drivers that performed above and beyond in the last 12 months," continued Gettle. "This year's winning drivers received outstanding ratings in the key categories such as safety, documentation, on-time service, communication, professionalism, team work and integrity. We are exceptionally proud to recognize these drivers for their explementary performance."

The winning drivers and their home locations are below:

  • Marcus WilliamsHouston, Texas
  • Kevin PhuCommerce, California
  • Ravindra (Ravi) MeghaCleveland, Ohio
  • Henry GantnerDallas, Texas
  • Mike SchmidtBurlington, Wisconsin
  • James HydeCharleston, South Carolina
  • Shawn BeardBrandon, South Dakota
  • Wes CoffeeBrandon, South Dakota
  • Thomas DelongMars Hill, Maine
  • Kelvin VannNorcross, Georgia
  • Carey Vandgiler – Little Rock, Arkansas
  • Chad MooreKokomo, Indiana
  • Juan JassoEl Paso, Texas
  • Clarissa and Bill KeuhsBelleville, Michigan

Driver-focused events will take place throughout the week at more than 120 company locations from coast to coast. All company drivers and independent contractors are invited to attend the celebratory events, which will include cookouts and driver giveaways.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers less-than-truckload, over-the-road truckload and intermodal services.  Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner's websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roadrunner-transportation-systems-celebrates-national-truck-driver-appreciation-week-and-awards-drivers-of-the-year-300912032.html

SOURCE Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
