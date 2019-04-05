Roadrunner Transportation : Announces Completion of 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (“Roadrunner” or the “company”)
(NYSE: RRTS), a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light
logistics service provider, today announced that at the close of
business on April 4, 2019, it effected its previously-announced,
1-for-25 reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”). The company’s
common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the
market opens on April 5, 2019.
Pursuant to the Reverse Stock Split, every 25 shares of Roadrunner’s
issued and outstanding common stock were automatically converted into
one share of common stock. No fractional shares will be issued if, as a
result of the Reverse Stock Split, a stockholder would otherwise have
been entitled to a fractional share. Instead, each stockholder is
entitled to receive a cash payment based on a pre-split cash in lieu
rate of $0.4235, which is the volume weighted average trading price per
share on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) for the five consecutive
trading days immediately preceding April 4, 2019.
Following the Reverse Stock Split, the number of outstanding shares of
Roadrunner’s common stock was reduced by a factor of 25 (from
939,038,286 to approximately 37,561,532). The number of authorized
shares of common stock has also been reduced from 1,100,000,000 to
44,000,000.
The company’s shares of common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE
under the symbol “RRTS” but will trade under a new CUSIP number. The
Reverse Stock Split was intended to increase the market price per share
of Roadrunner’s common stock in order to comply with the NYSE’s
continued listing standards relating to minimum price per share.
American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Roadrunner’s transfer
agent, will act as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split.
Please contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC for further
information at (877) 248-6417 or (718) 921-8317.
About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right
transportation and asset-light logistics provider offering a full suite
of services and solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and
Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers
less-than-truckload, over-the-road truckload and intermodal services.
Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground
logistics solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight
management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and
customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner’s
websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which
relate to future events. Forward-looking statements also include, among
other things, statements regarding Roadrunner’s reverse stock split and
future stock trading. These statements are often, but not always, made
through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "will," "anticipate,"
"estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect,"
"believe," "intend," "predict," "potential," "opportunity," and similar
words or phrases or the negatives of these words or phrases. These
forward-looking statements are based on Roadrunner's current
assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial
risks, estimates, assumptions, uncertainties and changes in
circumstances that may cause Roadrunner's actual results, performance,
initiatives, or achievements, to differ materially from those expressed
or implied in any forward-looking statement. Because the risks,
estimates, assumptions and uncertainties referred to above could cause
actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in
any forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on
any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks
only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Roadrunner
assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking
statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof
except as required by law. For a full discussion of risks and
uncertainties, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Roadrunner's
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
