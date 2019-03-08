Roadrunner Transportation : Announces Fiscal Year 2018 Release Date and Conference Call

Roadrunner
Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS), a leading asset-right
transportation and asset-light logistics service provider, today
announced it will report results for the fiscal year 2018 before the
market open on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The release will be followed by
a conference call with company management on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at
10 a.m. Eastern Time/ 9 a.m. Central Time.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
To access the conference call, please dial 866-763-0340 (U.S.) or
703-871-3799 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start
of the call. Callers will be prompted for passcode 5995447. Presentation
materials and a live webcast of the call can be accessed on the “events
and presentations” page in the Investor Relations section of
Roadrunner's website, www.rrts.com.
The conference call may include forward-looking statements.
If you are unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available
through Tuesday, March 19, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing
855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International). Callers will be
prompted for passcode 5995447. An archived version of the webcast will
also be available for a period of time under the Investor Relations
section of Roadrunner's website, www.rrts.com.
About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right
transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a
full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and
Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers
less-than-truckload, temperature controlled and intermodal services.
Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground
transportation solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic
freight management, retail consolidation, international freight
forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit
Roadrunner’s websites, www.rrts.com
and www.ascentgl.com.
