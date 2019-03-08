Roadrunner Transportation : Announces Fiscal Year 2018 Release Date and Conference Call

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS), a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider, today announced it will report results for the fiscal year 2018 before the market open on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The release will be followed by a conference call with company management on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time/ 9 a.m. Central Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

To access the conference call, please dial 866-763-0340 (U.S.) or 703-871-3799 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Callers will be prompted for passcode 5995447. Presentation materials and a live webcast of the call can be accessed on the “events and presentations” page in the Investor Relations section of Roadrunner's website, www.rrts.com. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

If you are unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available through Tuesday, March 19, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International). Callers will be prompted for passcode 5995447. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for a period of time under the Investor Relations section of Roadrunner's website, www.rrts.com.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers less-than-truckload, temperature controlled and intermodal services. Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner’s websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.

