Roadrunner Transportation : Nominates Two New Directors for Election at the Company's Upcoming Annual Meeting

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (“Roadrunner” or the “company”)
(NYSE: RRTS), a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light
logistics service provider, today announced that its Board of Directors
has nominated Donald C. Brown and Christopher W. Jamroz for election to
the company’s Board of Directors at its annual meeting to be held on May
22, 2019. Three current directors, John G. Kennedy III, William S.
Urkiel and Michael P. Ward, have resigned from the Board effective with
the May 22 annual meeting, as part of a planned board transition.
“First of all, on behalf of our Board and management team, I would like
to thank John, Bill and Mike for their valuable counsel and years of
service to Roadrunner. Their collective commitment to Roadrunner enabled
us to successfully navigate some challenging times over the past few
years. We wish all three great success in their future endeavors,” said
Curt Stoelting, Chief Executive Officer of Roadrunner.
Stoelting continued, “We are excited to be nominating Don Brown and
Chris Jamroz to our board. Both have extensive industry experience and
knowledge in finance, operations, management and administration. Don and
Chris will be valuable assets and key advisors to our company as we
continue to pursue our long-term business plan.”
Donald C. Brown retired in 2017 after a 20-year career at FedEx
Corporation. His career includes serving as Executive Vice President,
Finance and Administration, and Chief Financial Officer of FedEx Freight
from 2008 to 2017, and as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer of FedEx Freight from 2001 to 2008. He also held management
positions at FedEx Corporation, FedEx Corporate Services and FedEx
Logistics. Prior to joining FedEx, Brown held positions with Caliber
System, Inc., Roadway Services, Inc and Ernst & Young. He currently
serves on the Board of Directors of The Davey Tree Expert Company in
Kent, Ohio, and the Board of Advisors for Miller Transfer & Rigging in
Rootstown, Ohio.
Christopher W. Jamroz is Executive Chairman of STG Holdings, LLC, a
specialty 3PL and transportation services provider. He also serves as
Chairman of the Board of CMS Info Systems, Ltd., a secure logistics
company. He previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer
of GardaWorld Cash Services from 2010 to 2016. Prior to that time, he
was at J.P. Morgan Chase in Canada from 2003 to 2010, ultimately serving
as the Head of the Corporate Finance practice.
About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right
transportation and asset-light logistics provider offering a full suite
of services and solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and
Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers
less-than-truckload, over-the-road truckload and intermodal services.
Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground
logistics solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight
management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and
customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner’s
websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which
relate to future events. Forward-looking statements also include, among
other things, statements regarding Roadrunner’s board transition and
nominees for Roadrunner’s board of directors at its annual meeting.
These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of
words or phrases such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate,"
"plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "believe,"
"intend," "predict," "potential," "opportunity," and similar words or
phrases or the negatives of these words or phrases. These
forward-looking statements are based on Roadrunner's current
assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial
risks, estimates, assumptions, uncertainties and changes in
circumstances that may cause Roadrunner's actual results, performance,
initiatives, or achievements, to differ materially from those expressed
or implied in any forward-looking statement. Because the risks,
estimates, assumptions and uncertainties referred to above could cause
actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in
any forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on
any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks
only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Roadrunner
assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking
statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof
except as required by law. For a full discussion of risks and
uncertainties, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Roadrunner's
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the annual meeting of stockholders, the company filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a preliminary proxy
statement on April 15, 2019. When completed, a definitive proxy
statement and a form of proxy will be filed with the SEC and mailed to
the company’s stockholders. Stockholders should read the definitive
proxy statement when it becomes available and any other documents to be
filed with the SEC in connection with the annual meeting of stockholders
or incorporated by reference in the proxy statement because they will
contain important information about the annual meeting of stockholders.
Investors will be able to obtain a free copy of documents filed with the
SEC at the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov.
In addition, investors may obtain a free copy of the company’s filings
with the SEC from the company’s website at https://investors.rrts.com/financial-information/sec-filings.
The company and its directors, executive officers and certain other
members of management and employees of the company may be deemed
“participants” in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders of the
company in connection with the annual meeting of stockholders.
Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC,
be considered participants in the solicitation of the stockholders of
the company, and their direct or indirect interests, by security
holdings or otherwise, which may be different from those of the
company’s stockholders generally, will be set forth in the definitive
proxy statement and the other relevant documents to be filed with the
SEC. You can find information about the company’s executive officers and
directors in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2018 and in the definitive proxy statement to be filed with
the SEC.
