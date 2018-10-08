Roadrunner Transportation : Receives Notice Regarding Continued Listing Standard from NYSE

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (“Roadrunner” or the “company”)
(NYSE: RRTS), a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light
logistics service provider, announced today that it received notice on
October 4, 2018 from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the
company had fallen below the NYSE’s continued listing standards relating
to minimum average global market capitalization and total stockholders’
investment, which require that either its average global market
capitalization be not less than $50 million over a consecutive 30
trading-day period, or its total stockholders’ investment be not less
than $50 million.
In accordance with NYSE procedures, the company intends to submit a plan
to the NYSE demonstrating how it intends to regain compliance with the
continued listing standards within the required 18-month timeframe. The
company has 45 days to submit its plan to the NYSE. Upon receipt of the
plan, the NYSE has 45 days to review and determine whether the company
has made a reasonable demonstration of its ability to come into
conformity with the relevant continued listing standards within the
18-month cure period. During this process and during the 18-month cure
period, the company’s shares will continue to be listed and traded on
the NYSE, subject to the company’s compliance with other listing
standards. The NYSE notification does not affect the company’s business
operations or its SEC reporting requirements.
The company expects that the plan it will submit to the NYSE will
include a discussion of the previously announced rights offering to
existing holders of the company’s common stock, which the company
believes would bring it into compliance with the NYSE’s continued
listing standards relating to minimum average global market
capitalization and total stockholders’ investment.
About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right
transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a
full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and
Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers
less-than-truckload, temperature controlled and intermodal services.
Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground
transportation solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic
freight management, retail consolidation, international freight
forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit
Roadrunner’s websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which
relate to future events, performance, and strategic initiatives.
Forward-looking statements also include, among other things, statements
regarding the company’s intent to submit a plan to the NYSE
demonstrating how it intends to regain compliance with the continued
listing standards; whether the company’s shares will continue to trade
on the NYSE; effects of the NYSE notification on the company’s SEC
reporting and business operations; and the company’s expectation that
the plan will bring the company into compliance with the NYSE’s
continued listing standards relating to minimum average global market
capitalization and total stockholders’ investment. These statements are
often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as
“may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,”
“continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “predict,”
“potential,” “opportunity,” and similar words or phrases or the
negatives of these words or phrases. These forward-looking statements
are based on Roadrunner’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs
and are subject to substantial risks, estimates, assumptions,
uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause Roadrunner’s
actual results, performance, initiatives, or achievements, to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking
statement. Because the risks, estimates, assumptions and uncertainties
referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ
materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, you
should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any
forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and, except
as required by law, Roadrunner assumes no obligation and does not intend
to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or
circumstances after the date hereof. For a full discussion of risks and
uncertainties, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Roadrunner’s
Registration Statement on Form S-1, filed with the SEC on September 19,
2018, and in Roadrunner’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2017, filed with the SEC on June 20, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005757/en/