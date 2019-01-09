Roadrunner Transportation : Revises Timing of Rights Offering; Change in Timing Due Entirely to Partial Government Shutdown

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (“Roadrunner” or the “company”)
(NYSE: RRTS), a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light
logistics service provider, today announced revised timing for the
company’s rights offering. The change in timing is entirely a result of
the partial government shutdown, during which the Securities and
Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) is not able to declare registration
statements effective. As a result, the company has decided to file an
amendment to its Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration
Statement”) relating to the rights offering that would allow the
Registration Statement to automatically become effective 20 calendar
days after filing without any action by the SEC.
The company expects to file an amendment to the Registration Statement
no later than the week of January 14, 2019 which will become
automatically effective on the 20th day after filing such
amendment. If the partial government shutdown is resolved prior to the
automatic effective date, the company may be able to accelerate the
Registration Statement effective date.
Once the Registration Statement is effective, the company intends to
then commence the rights offering, distribute rights to its stockholders
of record as of a date to be subsequently announced (which the company
expects will be immediately prior to the commencement date of the rights
offering), and allow such stockholders of record approximately 16 days
after the commencement of the rights offering to exercise their rights.
The company expects to list the rights for trading on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol “RRTS RT.” The company intends to close the
rights offering and the related backstop commitment no later than March
1, 2019.
In light of the revised timing, the company expects to receive, prior to
filing an amendment to the Registration Statement, extensions for the
closing date of the rights offering from the lenders under its
asset-based lending facility and from affiliates of Elliott Management
who are the backstop purchaser and the purchasers under its Series E-1
preferred stock investment agreement.
As previously disclosed, the shareholder-approved rights offering calls
for the issuance and sale of 900,000,000 shares of the company’s common
stock at a subscription price of $0.50 per share to raise $450 million
in gross proceeds.
Questions about the rights offering may be directed to the company’s
dealer manager, Barclays Capital Inc., by telephone at (212) 526-3511 or
(212) 526-1627.
Important Additional Information
A registration statement relating to the rights offering has been
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) but has not
yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to
buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes
effective.
A copy of the prospectus forming a part of the registration statement
may be obtained free of charge at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov
or by contacting Roadrunner at (414) 615-1500. The rights will be issued
to holders of Roadrunner’s common stock as of a record date, which will
subsequently be announced. This press release shall not constitute an
offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be
any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right
transportation and asset-light logistics provider offering a full suite
of services and solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and
Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers
less-than-truckload, over-the-road truckload and intermodal services.
Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground
logistics solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight
management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and
customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner’s
websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which
relate to future events, performance, and strategic initiatives.
Forward-looking statements also include, among other things, statements
regarding the Registration Statement becoming effective; expectations
regarding filing a final amendment to the Registration Statement no
later than the week of January 14, 2019; the company’s expectation that
it will commence the rights offering in early February; whether the
company will distribute rights to its stockholders of record and whether
the record date will be immediately prior to the commencement of the
rights offering; the number of days rights holders will have to exercise
their rights; the company’s expectation that the rights will be listed
for trading on the New York Stock Exchange; the date by which the
company intends to close the rights offering and backstop commitment;
and expectations regarding whether the lenders under the company’s asset
based lending facility, the backstop purchaser, and the purchasers under
its Series E-1 preferred stock investment agreement will agree to extend
the date by which the rights offering is required to be completed. These
statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or
phrases such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,”
“project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,”
“predict,” “potential,” “opportunity,” and similar words or phrases or
the negatives of these words or phrases. These forward-looking
statements are based on Roadrunner’s current assumptions, expectations,
and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, estimates,
assumptions, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause
Roadrunner’s actual results, performance, initiatives, or achievements,
to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any
forward-looking statement. Because the risks, estimates, assumptions and
uncertainties referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes
to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking
statements, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date
hereof, and, except as required by law, Roadrunner assumes no obligation
and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement to reflect
events or circumstances after the date hereof. For a full discussion of
risks and uncertainties, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in
Roadrunner’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, originally filed with
the SEC on September 19, 2018 and amended on December 10, 2018, and in
Roadrunner’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017,
filed with the SEC on June 20, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005184/en/