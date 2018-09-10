Log in
ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC (RRTS)

ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC (RRTS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/10 10:00:00 pm
0.87 USD   -16.35%
Roadrunner Transportation : Shares Extend Fall Amid Rising Concerns

09/10/2018 | 10:36pm CEST

By Jennifer Smith

Shares in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. tumbled to below $1 a share on Monday, accelerating a recent selloff as the trucking company grapples with an operational overhaul and fallout from accounting problems that led to the indictment this year of two former executives.

Roadrunner's stock has plunged nearly 80% since mid-March, when it was trading at $4.14 per share. The Illinois-based company said it had engaged Barclays Capital Inc. to advise the business.

Roadrunner shares were at 87 cents a share Monday, down more than 16% from Friday's close.

The company, which grew rapidly in recent years through a series of acquisitions, has been losing money despite a buoyant freight market, as it restates several years of financial reports and overhauls its operations.

Roadrunner said in a statement that it was working with Barclays and Elliott Management Corp., a major shareholder, on its capital structure and "long-term business plans."

"We are encouraged by the current trends in all three of our business segments and are continuing to move forward in implementing improvements in our operational and corporate structure which are designed to support future growth," Roadrunner said in the statement.

The company lost $42 million in the second quarter, up from a $37.9 million loss in the same quarter last year, on higher interest costs while its revenue increased 5% to $558 million in the June quarter. It also reported $8.6 million in corporate restructuring and restatement costs in the second quarter.

The losses follow a $91.2 million reported net loss in fiscal 2017.

In June, federal prosecutors charged two former Roadrunner executives for their alleged role in a complicated accounting and securities fraud scheme that authorities said resulted in the loss of more than $245 million in shareholder value. The company had previously said it would restate earnings going back several years after disclosing accounting problems in the wake of a rapid spate of acquisitions.

Roadrunner said the company has taken corrective actions since January of 2017 to strengthen its internal compliance processes and controls, including replacing its former management team.

Roadrunner last week also disclosed a data breach after employees clicked on phishing emails earlier this year.

The company's woes stand in contrast to the broader transportation sector, where stock prices have been rising steadily this summer on strong freight demand ahead of what is expected be a busy peak shipping season.

Write to Jennifer Smith at jennifer.smith@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS 1.32% 176.8 Delayed Quote.-14.08%
ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC -17.69% 0.856 Delayed Quote.-86.51%
Managers
NameTitle
Curtis W. Stoelting Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Gettle President, Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
James D. Staley Chairman
Terence R. Rogers Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Scott B. Cousins Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC-86.51%40
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-10.09%19 191
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD-10.79%6 090
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%4 457
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP-27.41%3 978
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG-6.75%3 450
