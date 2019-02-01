Roadrunner Transportation : to Commence Fully Backstopped $450 Million Rights Offering

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (“Roadrunner” or the “company”)
(NYSE: RRTS), a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light
logistics service provider, announced that it will commence its
previously announced fully backstopped $450 million rights offering
today. The company also announced a rights offering investor conference
call on Tuesday, February 5 at 9:30 am ET and updated its estimate of
Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 to approximately
$15 million to $20 million.
Rights Offering
The company will distribute to stockholders of record as of January 30,
2019 transferable subscription rights to purchase an aggregate of
900,000,000 new shares of the company’s common stock. Each stockholder
will receive one right for every share of common stock such holder owned
on the record date. Each transferable subscription right will entitle
the holder to purchase approximately 23.1 shares of the company’s common
stock at a subscription price of $0.50 per share (the “basic
subscription right”). If the company’s common stock closes at or above
$0.51 during the subscription period, the company expects the
transferable subscription rights will be admitted for trading on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol “RRTS RT” on the next trading day.
Holders who fully exercise their basic subscription rights will be
entitled to subscribe for additional shares of the company’s common
stock that remain unsubscribed as a result of any unexercised basic
subscription rights (the “over-subscription right”). The
over-subscription right allows a holder to subscribe for additional
shares of the company’s common stock up to the number of shares
purchased under such holder’s basic subscription right at the
subscription price. As previously announced, funds affiliated with
Elliott Management Corporation (“Elliott”) have agreed to exercise their
basic subscription rights in full and purchase all unsubscribed shares
of common stock in the rights offering (the “backstop commitment”),
although Elliott is not entitled to the over-subscription privilege. The
company obtained the backstop commitment from Elliott to ensure that the
rights offering will be fully subscribed and that the company will raise
$450 million in gross proceeds.
The net proceeds from the rights offering and backstop commitment will
primarily be used to fully redeem the company’s outstanding shares of
preferred stock and pay related accrued and unpaid dividends;
additionally, the company will retain at least $30 million of net
proceeds which will be used for general corporate purposes. The purpose
of the rights offering is to improve and simplify the company’s capital
structure in a manner that gives the company’s existing stockholders the
opportunity to participate on a pro rata basis.
A prospectus and other materials related to the rights offering,
including instructions for exercising subscription rights, will be sent
to stockholders beginning today. Stockholders will have until 5:00 p.m.
Eastern Time on February 19, 2019 to exercise their rights, unless the
company extends the subscription period. Stockholders who wish to
participate in the rights offering should contact their brokers,
dealers, or other nominee holders of their common stock and follow the
instructions in the prospectus and other materials that will be sent
beginning today. The company intends to close the rights offering and
the backstop commitment on or about February 25, 2019 and no later than
March 1, 2019. Shares outstanding prior to the rights offering will
remain outstanding after the rights offering is completed.
Questions about the rights offering may be directed to the company’s
dealer manager, Barclays Capital Inc., by telephone at (212) 526-3511 or
(212) 526-1627, or the company’s information agent, Innisfree M&A
Incorporated, by telephone at (888) 750-5834.
Adjusted EBITDA Estimate
The company has updated its estimate of Adjusted EBITDA for the year
ended December 31, 2018 to approximately $15 million to $20 million,
subject to completion of its year-end closing procedures, final
adjustments and completion of the year-end audit. The company expects to
announce final year-end 2018 results in the first half of March.
The company’s estimated range for Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended
December 31, 2018 is preliminary estimated unaudited financial data and
is subject to change. The company’s closing procedures for the quarter
and year ended December 31, 2018 are not yet complete, and the estimated
2018 Adjusted EBITDA range is based upon the most current information
available to management and assumptions believed to be reasonable, but
includes information that is subject to further review, verification and
adjustment. The estimated 2018 Adjusted EBITDA range should not be
considered a substitute for the financial information to be filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in the company’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 once it becomes
available, and the company has no intention or obligation to update the
estimated range for 2018 Adjusted EBITDA. Roadrunner’s independent
registered public accounting firm has not audited, reviewed, compiled or
performed any procedures with respect to these estimates, and
accordingly does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance
with respect thereto. It is possible that the company’s final reported
results for the year ended December 31, 2018 may be materially different
than the estimated 2018 Adjusted EBITDA range presented herein.
Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the
preliminary estimated unaudited financial data presented herein. See
“Safe Harbor Statement” below for more information.
No reconciliation of the forecasted range for Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal
2018 is included in this release because we are unable to quantify
certain amounts that would be required to be included in the
corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts and we believe
such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be
confusing or misleading to investors.
Conference Call and Webcast
Roadrunner management will host a conference call to discuss the rights
offering on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To
access the conference call, please dial 866-763-0340 (U.S.) or
703-871-3799 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start
of the call. Callers will be prompted for passcode 9976753. Presentation
materials and a live webcast of the call can be accessed on the “events
and presentations” page in the Investor Relations section of
Roadrunner's website, www.rrts.com.
The conference call may include forward-looking statements.
Important Additional Information
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful. No offer of securities shall be made except by means
of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities
Act of 1933, as amended. Additional copies of the prospectus may be
obtained free of charge at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov
or by contacting Roadrunner at (414) 615-1500.
About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right
transportation and asset-light logistics provider offering a full suite
of services and solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and
Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers
less-than-truckload, over-the-road truckload and intermodal services.
Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground
logistics solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight
management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and
customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner’s
websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which
relate to future events, performance, and strategic initiatives.
Forward-looking statements also include, among other things, statements
regarding whether and when the company will commence the rights
offering; the company’s estimate of Adjusted EBITDA for 2018; whether
the company will distribute transferable subscription rights to purchase
common stock; the company’s expectation that the rights will be admitted
for trading on the New York Stock Exchange during the course of the
rights offering; whether holders will be entitled to and able to
exercise their over-subscription rights; whether the rights offering
will be fully subscribed and how much the company will raise in gross
proceeds; the company’s use of net proceeds from the rights offering;
the company’s expectation regarding the amount of net proceeds it will
retain following consummation of the rights offering; the effect of the
rights offering on the company’s capital structure; whether and when a
prospectus and other materials will be sent to stockholders; how long
stockholders will have to exercise their subscription rights; the date
by which the company intends to close the rights offering and backstop
commitment; and whether the company will ultimately consummate the
rights offering and backstop commitment. These statements are often, but
not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,”
“will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,”
“ongoing,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “predict,” “potential,”
“opportunity,” and similar words or phrases or the negatives of these
words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are based on
Roadrunner’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are
subject to substantial risks, estimates, assumptions, uncertainties and
changes in circumstances that may cause Roadrunner’s actual results,
performance, initiatives, or achievements, to differ materially from
those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Such
factors include, among others, the risk that our 2018 full year Adjusted
EBITDA may differ materially from our estimate as a result of the
completion of our year-end closing procedures, final adjustments,
completion of the year-end audit, or other developments arising between
now and the time that our full-year 2018 financial results are
finalized. Because the risks, estimates, assumptions and uncertainties
referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ
materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, you
should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any
forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and, except
as required by law, Roadrunner assumes no obligation and does not intend
to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or
circumstances after the date hereof. For a full discussion of risks and
uncertainties, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Roadrunner’s
Prospectus dated February 1, 2019 and in Roadrunner’s Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on June 20, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005196/en/