ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Roan Resources, Inc.

10/02/2019 | 02:27pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Warburg Pincus LLC. Stockholders will receive $1.52 for each share of Roan Resources stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1 billion (including debt) and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of Roan Resources, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/roan. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-roan-resources-inc-300929992.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
