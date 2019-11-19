Log in
ROAN RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Roan Resources, Inc. - ROAN

0
11/19/2019 | 07:25pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) to Citizen Energy Operating, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Roan will receive only $1.52 in cash for each share of Roan that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-roan/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 398 M
EBIT 2019 46,0 M
Net income 2019 -9,00 M
Debt 2019 759 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 2,50x
EV / Sales2020 2,72x
Capitalization 235 M
Chart ROAN RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Roan Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROAN RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,00  $
Last Close Price 1,52  $
Spread / Highest target 361%
Spread / Average Target 361%
Spread / Lowest Target 361%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gideon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel L. Pettit Executive Vice President-Operations & Marketing
David M. Edwards Chief Financial Officer
Joseph A. Mills Director
Matthew Whalen Bonanno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROAN RESOURCES, INC.-81.86%235
CNOOC LIMITED-0.82%68 794
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.06%62 215
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.29%41 457
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-36.54%35 107
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.54%33 333
