Roan Resources, Inc.

ROAN RESOURCES, INC.

(ROAN)
  Report  
News 
News

ROAN RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Roan Resources, Inc. - ROAN

0
10/03/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) to Citizen Energy Operating, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Roan will receive only $1.52 in cash for each share of Roan that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-roan/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 414 M
EBIT 2019 78,0 M
Net income 2019 -8,35 M
Debt 2019 759 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -29,8x
P/E ratio 2020 3,97x
EV / Sales2019 2,39x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
Capitalization 230 M
Chart ROAN RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Roan Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROAN RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,50  $
Last Close Price 1,49  $
Spread / Highest target 437%
Spread / Average Target 269%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph A. Mills Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joel L. Pettit Executive Vice President-Operations & Marketing
David M. Edwards Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Whalen Bonanno Independent Director
Evan S. Lederman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROAN RESOURCES, INC.-82.22%189
CNOOC LIMITED-3.13%68 102
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.55%63 256
EOG RESOURCES INC.-17.92%43 074
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-28.69%39 778
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED7.01%31 647
