ROAN RESOURCES, INC.

(ROAN)
WeissLaw LLP Investigates Roan Resources, Inc.

10/04/2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Roan Resources, Inc. ("Roan" or the "Company") (NYSE: ROAN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Citizen Energy, an affiliate of Warburg Puincus LLC.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive $1.52 in cash for each ROAN share they own. 

If you own ROAN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/roan-resources-inc/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether Roan's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, several analysts have placed target prices above the per-share offer price, with an average analyst target price of $5.50, or approximately $4.00 above the per-share offer price.  

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-roan-resources-inc-300931491.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
