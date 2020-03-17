Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Funds  >  Swiss Exchange  >  ROBECO    ROB   NL0000289783

ROBECO

(ROB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Fund N : Press release dividend proposal for Robeco funds 17 Mar 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

Rotterdam, 17 March 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Dividend Proposal for Robeco funds

The Management Board of the Robeco Funds has decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders the following dividend payment (gross) per share for the 2019 financial year.

Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund N.V.:

Share class Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund (ISIN code: NL0000289783)

EUR 1.00

Share class Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010366407)

EUR 1.00

Rolinco N.V.:

Share class Rolinco (ISIN code: NL0000289817)

EUR 1.00

Share class Rolinco - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010510798)

EUR 1.00

Robeco Afrika Fonds N.V.:

Share class Robeco Afrika Fonds (ISIN code: NL0006238131)

EUR 5.40

Share class Robeco Afrika Fonds - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010510822)

EUR 3.60

Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities N.V.:

Share class Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010831046)

EUR 0.20

Share class Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities - EUR X (ISIN code: NL0012650717)

EUR 0.00

Robeco Hollands Bezit N.V.:

Share class Robeco Hollands Bezit (ISIN code: NL0000286615)

EUR 0.00

Share class Robeco Hollands Bezit - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010510814)

EUR 0.40

Robeco US Conservative High Dividend Equities N.V.:

Share class Robeco US Conservative High Dividend Equities - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010619748)

EUR 1.60

Robeco Umbrella Fund I N.V.:

Robeco QI Global Multi-Factor Equities Fund - EUR G

(ISIN code: NL0011354873)

EUR 0.00

Robeco QI Global Multi-Factor Equities Fund - EUR X

(ISIN code: NL0011354881)

EUR 0.00

Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR G

(ISIN code: NL0011354865)

EUR 5.60

Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR X

(ISIN code: NL0011354972)

EUR 5.60

Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR I

(ISIN code: NL0012375315)

EUR 8.00

Robeco QI Global Developed Enhanced Index Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0011896998)

EUR 2.20

Robeco QI Global Developed Enhanced Index Equities Fund - EUR I (ISIN code: NL0012375307)

EUR 3.80

This proposal is based partly on the taxable profits for the purposes of the tax distribution requirement. The Funds are required to deduct 15% Dutch dividend tax on these dividend payments, which will be borne by the shareholders. If legislation and regulations or changes to the outstanding shares necessitate this, an amended dividend proposal will be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders. The date on which the 2019 annual reports will be made available is to be announced separately.

The various dividend dates are as shown in the following table:

Agenda

Dividend dates (Transfer

Dividend dates

Explanation

Agent)

(Euronext)

Record date

26 May 2020

29 May 2020

Shares issued up to Dealing Day 26 May

2020 are entitled for the dividend

distribution. Euronext will use the

settlement positions as of 29 May

2020.

Ex-dividend date

27 May 2020

28 May 2020

The NAV per share will be quoted ex-

dividend as of the Dealing Day 27 May

2020. The NAV per share of the Dealing

Day 27 May 2020 will be published on

28 May 2020. Euronext will stamp this

NAV with date 28 May 2020.

Application for reinvestment

11 June 2020

11 June 2020

Deadline for reinvestment application.

Reinvestment date

15 June 2020

16 June 2020

The Dealing Day of reinvestment will be

15 June 2020. Execution at Euronext

will take place on 16 June 2020.

Payment date cash and shares

18 June 2020

18 June 2020

Note: We would like to draw your attention to the fact that the dates indicated above may be subject to change. The announcement of a (dividend) date does not necessarily mean that a dividend will always be distributed. Please note that share classes and target ratios as presented may be subject to change.

Disclaimer

Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 17:09:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROBECO
01:10pROBECO SUSTAINABLE GLOBAL STARS FUND : Press release dividend proposal for Robec..
PU
02/28ROBECO SUSTAINABLE GLOBAL STARS FUND : Prospectus change 28 Feb 2020
PU
More news
Chart ROBECO
Duration : Period :
ROBECO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group