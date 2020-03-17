Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Fund N : Press release dividend proposal for Robeco funds 17 Mar 2020 0 03/17/2020 | 01:10pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Rotterdam, 17 March 2020 PRESS RELEASE Dividend Proposal for Robeco funds The Management Board of the Robeco Funds has decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders the following dividend payment (gross) per share for the 2019 financial year. Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund N.V.: Share class Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund (ISIN code: NL0000289783) EUR 1.00 Share class Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010366407) EUR 1.00 Rolinco N.V.: Share class Rolinco (ISIN code: NL0000289817) EUR 1.00 Share class Rolinco - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010510798) EUR 1.00 Robeco Afrika Fonds N.V.: Share class Robeco Afrika Fonds (ISIN code: NL0006238131) EUR 5.40 Share class Robeco Afrika Fonds - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010510822) EUR 3.60 Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities N.V.: Share class Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010831046) EUR 0.20 Share class Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities - EUR X (ISIN code: NL0012650717) EUR 0.00 Robeco Hollands Bezit N.V.: Share class Robeco Hollands Bezit (ISIN code: NL0000286615) EUR 0.00 Share class Robeco Hollands Bezit - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010510814) EUR 0.40 Robeco US Conservative High Dividend Equities N.V.: Share class Robeco US Conservative High Dividend Equities - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010619748) EUR 1.60 Robeco Umbrella Fund I N.V.: Robeco QI Global Multi-Factor Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0011354873) EUR 0.00 Robeco QI Global Multi-Factor Equities Fund - EUR X (ISIN code: NL0011354881) EUR 0.00 Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0011354865) EUR 5.60 Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR X (ISIN code: NL0011354972) EUR 5.60 Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR I (ISIN code: NL0012375315) EUR 8.00 Robeco QI Global Developed Enhanced Index Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0011896998) EUR 2.20 Robeco QI Global Developed Enhanced Index Equities Fund - EUR I (ISIN code: NL0012375307) EUR 3.80 This proposal is based partly on the taxable profits for the purposes of the tax distribution requirement. The Funds are required to deduct 15% Dutch dividend tax on these dividend payments, which will be borne by the shareholders. If legislation and regulations or changes to the outstanding shares necessitate this, an amended dividend proposal will be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders. The date on which the 2019 annual reports will be made available is to be announced separately. The various dividend dates are as shown in the following table: Agenda Dividend dates (Transfer Dividend dates Explanation Agent) (Euronext) Record date 26 May 2020 29 May 2020 Shares issued up to Dealing Day 26 May 2020 are entitled for the dividend distribution. Euronext will use the settlement positions as of 29 May 2020. Ex-dividend date 27 May 2020 28 May 2020 The NAV per share will be quoted ex- dividend as of the Dealing Day 27 May 2020. The NAV per share of the Dealing Day 27 May 2020 will be published on 28 May 2020. Euronext will stamp this NAV with date 28 May 2020. Application for reinvestment 11 June 2020 11 June 2020 Deadline for reinvestment application. Reinvestment date 15 June 2020 16 June 2020 The Dealing Day of reinvestment will be 15 June 2020. Execution at Euronext will take place on 16 June 2020. Payment date cash and shares 18 June 2020 18 June 2020 Note: We would like to draw your attention to the fact that the dates indicated above may be subject to change. The announcement of a (dividend) date does not necessarily mean that a dividend will always be distributed. Please note that share classes and target ratios as presented may be subject to change. Attachments Original document

