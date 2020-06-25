Protiviti : Launches Business Resilience Tool to Help Companies Navigate Today's Complex Risk Landscape

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has launched a Navigating Business Resilience tool to help companies take a rapid approach to addressing the unprecedented challenges they are facing due to COVID-19-related disruptions, workplace re-entry and business transformation. The complimentary assessment tool helps business leaders quickly identify and prioritize their organization's unique pain points, threats and vulnerabilities across their core functions, and then creates an agile operating model, with an immediate triage heatmap of priorities and a recommended suite of practical tools and processes to best position their organization for competitive advantage after the crisis.

"Now more than ever, we're seeing a striking disparity between organizations that take a proactive approach to identifying and responding to their specific vulnerabilities and risks, and those who do not," said Patrick Scott, executive vice president, Industry Programs, Protiviti. "We saw a great need in the market for businesses to have access to a tool that can help them quickly uncover and assess their pain points and prioritize areas that require a rapid adjustment to enable surviving the current economic disruptions and then transforming their operations in order to thrive post-crisis."

The business resilience assessment builds a heatmap of critical pain points, tailored to the needs of each organization, and features an interactive dashboard to help executives visually map critical business issues and then prioritize which areas require immediate attention and those that can be addressed longer-term. Following the assessment, businesses will receive:

A custom online report detailing delivery timelines and approaches that users can save and reference at any time

A holistic view of their organization and priorities to focus on

An overview of tools that can help the business address its specific challenges

Companies interested in leveraging Protiviti's free web-based Navigating Business Resilience tool can visit the website or email Protiviti.business.resilience@protiviti.com. To view a short video about the tool, please click here.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

