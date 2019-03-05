Protiviti : Named One of the 2019 NAFE Top Companies for Executive Women

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named one of the 2019 Top Companies for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives (NAFE). The list recognizes U.S. corporations that demonstrate effectiveness in moving women to senior ranks, via mentoring, sponsorship, involvement in employee-resource groups and leadership development training.

"Protiviti is committed to diversity and inclusion and has developed a range of initiatives to further its commitment to all our people because we know that diversity of perspectives enables us to provide a great workplace for all and the best possible solutions for our clients," said Protiviti Executive Vice President, Global Diversity and Inclusion, Susan Haseley. "This recognition by NAFE inspires us to deepen our resolve to support and grow the careers of our women employees."

Protiviti offers a range of programs tailored to its women employees, including employee networking groups for women at all levels, new parents and women working in tech; a leave concierge service that matches new parents with a working parent mentor; and lactation support for pregnant and breastfeeding women, including providing a high-quality breast pump and the free shipment of breastmilk for traveling mothers.

Protiviti supports all its employees with an extensive Employee Assistance Program, and the opportunity to work flexible hours to balance the demands of career and family is available as necessary. The firm has a strong culture of mentoring and teamwork in which colleagues support each other in work and life.

The NAFE Top Companies survey evaluates U.S. companies that have at least 1,000 employees on every aspect of women's advancement, including succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, support programs, work-life balance programs and more. Seventy companies made the 2019 list, which will be published in the April/May edition of Working Mother magazine.

