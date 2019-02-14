Protiviti : Named to the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® List for Fifth Consecutive Year

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. The list is based on a survey of people who work at companies with 1,000 or more employees across the United States. Employees rate their company culture on more than 60 elements of the workplace, including respect, fairness, camaraderie and the effectiveness of their leaders. Administered by Great Place to Work®, the survey asks employees about their experiences of trust and reaching their potential within their organizations, regardless of role or position.

"Since our firm was founded, we've strived to make Protiviti a place of inclusion and innovative learning where our people are inspired to be their best selves and see the value of the work they do for our clients," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "Our employees' satisfaction with Protiviti, as acknowledged by this Fortune recognition, directly translates into the high-quality services our clients receive every day."

In the publication's profile of Protiviti, it made particular mention that the firm lives by its "Promises to Our People" and commitment to community service and employee training.

"Our goal is to make Protiviti a place where every individual has the opportunity to have a meaningful career experience and thrive in work and in life," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources at Protiviti. "Being recognized as a great place to work for all gives us further momentum to continue our journey towards excellence."

To find out more about the survey methodology, visit www.greatplacetowork.com.

Protiviti was also recently named to the Fortune 2018 Best Places to Work for Diversity® list and provides employees a richly diverse, collaborative culture where a variety of viewpoints and experiences are valued as a way to bring clients new and unique perspectives. Employees can take advantage of a broad range of personal and professional development opportunities, including on- and off-the-job training and the chance to travel and work abroad, as well as extensive other benefits which include backup childcare and sabbatical programs.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

