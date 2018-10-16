Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Robert Half International    RHI

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL (RHI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Robert Half International : 74 Percent Of Employees Tired On The Job, Survey Finds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 06:09am CEST

U.S. cities with the sleepiest staff include Nashville, Austin, Denver and Indianapolis

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Drained at your desk? You're not alone. Recent research from staffing firm Accountemps suggests feeling worn out at work is a common occurrence among U.S. employees. Seventy-four percent of professionals reported they operate while tired at least somewhat often.

Workers were asked, 'How often do you work while tired?' Their responses:

Very often

31%

Somewhat often

43%

Not very often

24%

Never

2%

100%

According to the research, the sleepiest city is Nashville, followed by Austin, Denverand Indianapolis. View an infographic of the 15 cities that have the highest percentages of professionals who are exhausted on the job.

'Though often overlooked, sleep is a critical component of producing good work. Errors and ineffectiveness can occur when team members are running on empty,' said Michael Steinitz, executive director of Accountemps. 'Consider the underlying causes of why employees are sleepy. If it's because they're stretched too thin, retention issues could soon follow.'

Accountemps offers the following tips to minimize working tired:

For Employers:

For Employees:

1. Set a good example by working reasonable hours. Come to the office with adequate sleep and encourage your team to unplug after they leave the office.

1. Ask for help before you burn out; your manager may be able to assist you with prioritizing or delegating tasks.

2. Meet with your employees regularly to discuss their current projects and where they may need support.

2. Leave work at the office door so you can recharge. Try going for a walk or attending a yoga class to clear your mind.

3. Bring in temporary professionals to ensure staff aren't overloaded or feel they need to put in overtime.

3. Don't bring your phone or laptop to bed. This can help ensure you get a restful night's sleep and wake up refreshed.

About the Research
The online survey was developed by Accountemps and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 2,800 workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments in 28 major U.S. cities.

About Accountemps
Accountemps, a Robert Half company, is the world's first and largest specialized staffing service for temporary accounting, finance and bookkeeping professionals. The staffing firm has more than 300 locations worldwide. More resources, including job search services and the company's blog, can be found at roberthalf.com/accountemps.

SOURCE Accountemps

For further information: Bianca De Rose, (650) 234-6022, bianca.derose@roberthalf.com

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 04:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
06:09aROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 74 Percent Of Employees Tired On The Job, Survey Fin..
PU
10/11ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Survey Reveals Cities Where Workers Are Most (And Le..
PU
10/10SURVEY : One-Third Of Lawyers Would Make Lateral Career Move For Promise Of Grea..
PU
10/09SURVEY : 63 Percent Of Finance Executives Willing To Provide Tuition Reimburseme..
PU
10/02ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : A Record-Breaking Year For Robert Half's Annual Suit..
PU
09/25ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Working Mother Magazine Names Protiviti One of the 2..
PR
09/24ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Nearly One-Quarter Of Workers Have Left A Job Due To..
PU
09/20ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Data and Analytics Are Top Priorities for Finance Ex..
PR
09/20SURVEY : Securing Hard-to-Find Tech Talent Comes Down To Mix Of Recruiters, Flex..
PU
09/19ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Flexible Work Arrangements Lead to Better Performanc..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/243 Boring Companies Ready To Outperform 
09/10Robert Half International lower after Off Wall Street warns 
08/23MARKETS AT ALL-TIME HIGHS : Time To Sell Stocks? 
08/22Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks On The Road To Nowhere 
08/06Staffing stocks rally after strong earnings 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 737 M
EBIT 2018 573 M
Net income 2018 423 M
Finance 2018 395 M
Yield 2018 1,70%
P/E ratio 2018 18,65
P/E ratio 2019 16,85
EV / Sales 2018 1,29x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 7 822 M
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 66,4 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold M. Messmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer
Sean Perry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frederick A. Richman Lead Independent Director
Robert J. Pace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL14.31%7 885
RANDSTAD N.V.-15.61%9 161
ADECCO GROUP-34.47%8 201
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-17.45%5 029
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-40.16%4 924
51JOB, INC. (ADR)0.89%3 607
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.