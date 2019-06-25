Log in
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL

(RHI)
Robert Half International : Austin Ranks #2 In Survey Of U.S. Cities Hiring IT Professionals In Second Half Of 2019

06/25/2019

Austin Ranks #2 In Survey Of U.S. Cities Hiring IT Professionals In Second Half Of 2019

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 25, 2019/PRNewswire / -- According to Robert Half Technology's State of U.S. Tech Hiring research, Austin'stechnology teams will continue to grow in the second half of the year, but finding the right talent won't be easy. Of the IT hiring decision makers surveyed in Austin, 75% plan to expand the size of their teams by adding full-time employees, compared to 67% nationally. Eighty-eight percent of those surveyed said it's challenging for their company to find skilled IT professionals in Austin.

Respondents cited the following skills as immediately needed for their organizations:

  1. Cybersecurity
  2. Business intelligence; Cloud architecture*
  3. Cloud security
  4. Cloud computing
  5. Blockchain

*Denotes a tie.

Almost all respondents (97%) said they will bring on project professionals to support their teams, and of those, 64% said consultants are part of their hiring strategy.

View an infographic of hiring plans for technology professionals in Austin.

'Technology hiring in Austinremains strong with no sign of slowing down,' said Thomas Vick, regional vice president for Robert Half Technology in Austin. 'Professionals who have specific skills in security, development and business intelligence are in especially high demand. But it's a tough hiring market, as job openings continue to outpace the availability of candidates. Employers should know that a prolonged hiring process can cause top talent to lose interest and move on to another offer.'

Additional research findings:

  • Nearly all Austin IT leaders surveyed (99%) noted they are confident in their company's prospects for growth in the second half of 2019.
  • Besides recruitment, top priorities for Austin'stech managers in the next six months include maintaining security, innovation or helping grow the business, and cloud projects.

About the Research
 The online survey was developed by Robert Half Technology and conducted by a leading independent research firm. The report is based on responses from 100 IT decision makers in Austin, Texas. Respondents were screened to have hiring authority for the information systems or information technology department of a company.

About Robert Half Technology
With more than 120 locations worldwide, Robert Half Technology is a leading provider of technology professionals for initiatives ranging from web development and multiplatform systems integration to network security and technical support. Robert Half Technology offers online job search services at roberthalf.com/technology. Visitors can also request a copy of the Robert Half Technology 2019 Salary Guide.

SOURCE Robert Half Technology

For further information: Robert Half Technology, 2884 Sand Hill Road, Menlo Park, CA 94025, Debbie Lazo, (301) 905-2767, debbie.lazo@roberthalf.com

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 11:19:38 UTC
