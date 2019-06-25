Robert Half International : Cleveland Ranks #3 In Survey Of U.S. Cities Hiring IT Professionals In Second Half Of 2019

Cleveland Ranks #3 In Survey Of U.S. Cities Hiring IT Professionals In Second Half Of 2019

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 25, 2019/PRNewswire / -- According to Robert Half Technology's State of U.S. Tech Hiring research, Cleveland'stechnology teams will continue to grow in the second half of the year, but finding the right talent won't be easy. Of IT hiring decision makers surveyed in Cleveland, 74% plan to expand the size of their teams by adding full-time employees, compared to 67% nationally. Eighty-five percent of those surveyed said it's challenging for their company to find skilled IT professionals in Cleveland.

Respondents cited the following skills as immediately needed for their organizations:

Cybersecurity Business intelligence; Cloud security; Telecommunications support* Database management; Desktop support* Cloud computing; ERP implementation* Blockchain

*Denotes a tie.

Almost all respondents (97%) said they will bring on project professionals to support their teams, and of those, 57% plan to do so when there's a sudden vacancy on their team.

'Clevelandis experiencing a fiercely competitive IT hiring market leading many employers to accelerate their hiring processes, especially as some of the most in-demand candidates are off the market within 48 hours,' said Shannon Russell, regional vice president for Robert Half Technology in Cleveland. 'Professionals are juggling multiple offers - sometimes three or four simultaneously - so it's critical for employers to take steps such as relaxing hiring criteria.'

She added, 'System migrations are driving hiring across several areas, including web development, software applications, business intelligence and virtualization. In addition to setting salaries at or above market rates, employers are offering sought-after incentives such as flextime and the ability to work from home.'

Additional research findings:

Nearly all Cleveland IT leaders surveyed (97%) noted they are confident in their company's prospects for growth in the second half of 2019.

Besides recruitment, top priorities for Cleveland's tech managers in the next six months include maintaining security, innovation or helping to grow the business, and investing in new technologies.

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half Technology and conducted by a leading independent research firm. The report is based on responses from 100 IT decision makers in Cleveland, Ohio. Respondents were screened to have hiring authority for the information systems or information technology department of a company.

About Robert Half Technology

With more than 120 locations worldwide, Robert Half Technology is a leading provider of technology professionals for initiatives ranging from web development and multiplatform systems integration to network security and technical support. Robert Half Technology offers online job search services at roberthalf.com/technology. Visitors can also request a copy of the Robert Half Technology 2019 Salary Guide.

SOURCE Robert Half Technology