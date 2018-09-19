Robert Half International : Flexible Work Arrangements Lead to Better Performance, According to Creative Managers

Flexible Work Arrangements Lead to Better Performance, According to Creative Managers

- Half of employers feel productivity would increase under a compressed schedule

- More than three-quarters of managers (76 percent) say it's OK for employees to engage in non-work-related activities during business hours

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Working longer hours fewer days a week could be good for business, according to new research from staffing firm The Creative Group. Half of advertising and marketing hiring decision makers (50 percent) surveyed feel productivity would increase if their company instituted a compressed schedule, where employees work four 10-hour days. In addition, more than three-quarters of respondents (76 percent) support allowing staff to attend to non-work-related tasks while on the clock in order to boost overall performance.

'More companies recognize that the best work doesn't always happen in the office Monday through Friday from 9 to 5,' said Diane Domeyer, executive director of The Creative Group. 'A flexible workplace, where employees have greater control over when and where they work, can improve productivity and job satisfaction. It can also be a big draw for professionals, helping companies attract and keep the best talent.'

Work-Life Balance is a Shared Responsibility

When it comes to achieving healthy work-life balance, most employers want staff to meet them halfway, the survey suggests. Fifty-two percent of creative managers said companies and employees are equally accountable; only 6 percent said it's solely the company's concern.

'Savvy employers recognize that staff who are able to take care of personal tasks and pursue outside passions during business hours often bring their most creative and productive selves to the job,' Domeyer explained. 'But employees must remember that with freedom comes responsibility. To maintain privileges like a flexible schedule, staff must continue to deliver results and meet goals.'

About the Research

The online survey was developed by The Creative Group and conducted by a leading independent research firm. It is based on responses from more than 400 advertising and marketing hiring decision makers who work full-time at agencies with 20 or more employees or companies with 100 or more employees in the United States.

About The Creative Group

The Creative Group (TCG) specializes in connecting creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations talent with the best companies on a project, contract-to-hire and full-time basis. For more information, including job-hunting services and candidate portfolios, visit roberthalf.com/creativegroup.

