ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Robert Half International : Flexible Work Arrangements Lead to Better Performance, According to Creative Managers

09/19/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

Flexible Work Arrangements Lead to Better Performance, According to Creative Managers

- Half of employers feel productivity would increase under a compressed schedule

- More than three-quarters of managers (76 percent) say it's OK for employees to engage in non-work-related activities during business hours

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Working longer hours fewer days a week could be good for business, according to new research from staffing firm The Creative Group. Half of advertising and marketing hiring decision makers (50 percent) surveyed feel productivity would increase if their company instituted a compressed schedule, where employees work four 10-hour days. In addition, more than three-quarters of respondents (76 percent) support allowing staff to attend to non-work-related tasks while on the clock in order to boost overall performance.

'More companies recognize that the best work doesn't always happen in the office Monday through Friday from 9 to 5,' said Diane Domeyer, executive director of The Creative Group. 'A flexible workplace, where employees have greater control over when and where they work, can improve productivity and job satisfaction. It can also be a big draw for professionals, helping companies attract and keep the best talent.'

View an infographic of how employers feel about flexible work arrangements.

Work-Life Balance is a Shared Responsibility
When it comes to achieving healthy work-life balance, most employers want staff to meet them halfway, the survey suggests. Fifty-two percent of creative managers said companies and employees are equally accountable; only 6 percent said it's solely the company's concern.

'Savvy employers recognize that staff who are able to take care of personal tasks and pursue outside passions during business hours often bring their most creative and productive selves to the job,' Domeyer explained. 'But employees must remember that with freedom comes responsibility. To maintain privileges like a flexible schedule, staff must continue to deliver results and meet goals.'

Visit The Creative Group blog to learn more about alternative work arrangements and making work-life balance a part of employee retention.

About the Research
The online survey was developed by The Creative Group and conducted by a leading independent research firm. It is based on responses from more than 400 advertising and marketing hiring decision makers who work full-time at agencies with 20 or more employees or companies with 100 or more employees in the United States.

About The Creative Group
The Creative Group (TCG) specializes in connecting creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations talent with the best companies on a project, contract-to-hire and full-time basis. For more information, including job-hunting services and candidate portfolios, visit roberthalf.com/creativegroup.

SOURCE The Creative Group

For further information: Alison Hau, (650) 234-6277, alison.hau@creativegroup.com

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 12:12:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 736 M
EBIT 2018 573 M
Net income 2018 423 M
Finance 2018 395 M
Yield 2018 1,51%
P/E ratio 2018 21,04
P/E ratio 2019 19,01
EV / Sales 2018 1,47x
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 8 825 M
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 65,8 $
Spread / Average Target -8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold M. Messmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer
Sean Perry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frederick A. Richman Lead Independent Director
Robert J. Pace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL29.76%8 725
RANDSTAD N.V.-0.43%10 880
ADECCO GROUP-22.58%10 009
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-30.07%5 723
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-12.57%5 147
ASGN INC28.32%4 317
