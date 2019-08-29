Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Robert Half International    RHI

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL

(RHI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robert Half International : General Counsel Evelyn Crane-Oliver Selected As 2019 First Chair Award Recipient

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:41am EDT

Robert Half General Counsel Evelyn Crane-Oliver Selected As 2019 First Chair Award Recipient

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Evelyn Crane-Oliver, senior vice president, secretary and general counsel for global staffing firm Robert Half, has been named to the list of First Chair award recipients for 2019. The First Chair awards recognize in-house counsel who have made significant contributions to the legal community, based on their accomplishments during the past year in a wide range of categories. This is Crane-Oliver's third year on the list of Top General Counsel.

'During her career with Robert Half, Evelyn has committed herself to upholding our core value of Ethics First, and we congratulate her on this recognition,' said Harold M. Messmer, Chairman and CEO of Robert Half.

Crane-Oliver joined the company in 1997 and was named General Counsel in 2016. She also serves as the company's Corporate Compliance Officer.

The First Chair awards were presented at the First Chair Awards Conference and Gala on Aug. 28at Venue Six10 in Chicago. First Chair is a nationally recognized organization providing networking and career development opportunities for corporate counsel and attorneys in private practice.

About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Halfis the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Halfhas staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half

For further information: Leslie Chamberlain, (650) 234-6227, leslie.chamberlain@roberthalf.com

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 12:40:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
08:41aROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : General Counsel Evelyn Crane-Oliver Selected As 2019..
PU
08/22SURVEY : Finance Leaders Report Technology Skills Most Difficult To Find When Hi..
PU
08/22ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/20SURVEY : 96% Of Managers Say Their Staff Are Experiencing Some Degree Of Burnout
PU
08/12ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Protiviti Joins FAIR Institute as Founding Sponsor i..
PR
08/05ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Named To 2019 Minnesota Best Places To Work List
PU
08/02ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
08/02PROTIVITI : Named Again to the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index
PR
08/01ROBERT HALF : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/01SURVEY : 82% Of CFOs Collaborating More With Their Firm's CIO
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 086 M
EBIT 2019 626 M
Net income 2019 459 M
Finance 2019 501 M
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 6 139 M
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 61,46  $
Last Close Price 53,15  $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold M. Messmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer
Sean Perry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frederick A. Richman Lead Independent Director
Robert J. Pace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL-7.52%6 139
ADECCO GROUP12.04%8 518
RANDSTAD N.V.3.64%8 441
MANPOWERGROUP INC.21.74%4 821
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD37.78%4 801
GROUPE CRIT26.60%825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group