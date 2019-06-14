Robert Half International : Named To 2019 Central Indiana Top Workplaces List

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today it has been named to the 2019 Central Indiana Top Workplaces list. The awards program, presented by The Indianapolis Star, is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey and measures aspects of workplace culture, including engagement, leadership and connection.

'Our team is thrilled to receive this incredible distinction,' said Sonda Sorg, metro market manager of Robert Halfin Indianapolis. 'Robert Half'sorganizational culture fosters a work environment where our passion for serving our community thrives. We are encouraged to strive to be the best by leaders who genuinely care about their employees.'

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Halfis the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Halfhas staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

