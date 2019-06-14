Log in
Robert Half International : Named To 2019 Central Indiana Top Workplaces List

06/14/2019 | 08:19am EDT

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today it has been named to the 2019 Central Indiana Top Workplaces list. The awards program, presented by The Indianapolis Star, is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey and measures aspects of workplace culture, including engagement, leadership and connection.

'Our team is thrilled to receive this incredible distinction,' said Sonda Sorg, metro market manager of Robert Halfin Indianapolis. 'Robert Half'sorganizational culture fosters a work environment where our passion for serving our community thrives. We are encouraged to strive to be the best by leaders who genuinely care about their employees.'

About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Halfis the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Halfhas staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half

For further information: Laura Blanpied; (630) 733-9779; laura.blanpied@roberthalf.com

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 12:18:10 UTC
