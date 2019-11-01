Log in
Robert Half International : Named To 2019 Houston Best Places To Work List

0
11/01/2019 | 07:13am EDT

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today it has been named to the 2019 Houston Best Places to Work list. This annual awards program, presented by the Houston Business Journal, is based on employee feedback gathered through an independent third-party survey and measures aspects of workplace culture, including engagement, leadership and connection.

'We can't thank our team enough for their diligence and dedication that has helped us to become one of Houston'sbest places to work,' said Phil Willingham, district president of Robert Halfin Houston. 'This honor recognizes the positive organizational culture we put into practice each day - one that encourages leadership, collaboration, innovation and workplace happiness.'

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Halfis the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. Robert Halfhas staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. Find out more about Robert Half's research on workplace happiness in the report IT'S TIME WE ALL WORK HAPPY.® The Secrets of the Happiest Companies and Employees.

SOURCE Robert Half

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 11:12:08 UTC
