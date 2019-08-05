Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Robert Half International    RHI

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL

(RHI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robert Half International : Named To 2019 Minnesota Best Places To Work List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today it has been named to the 2019 Minnesota Best Places to Work list. This annual awards program, presented by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, is based on employee feedback gathered through an independent third-party survey of employees across Minnesota. Participating organizations were evaluated and ranked based on survey scores and winning companies were those whose workers rated them highest on such values as workplace fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation, benefits offerings and management practices.

'Our employees are our most important asset, and we are thrilled this accolade reaffirms that they enjoy being part of Robert Half,' said Jim Kwapick, district president of Robert Halfin Minnesota. 'Knowing how much we are valued by our staff is truly the greatest feeling.'

'Earning this amazing honor speaks volumes about the organizational culture we've developed and our overall focus on building a positive work environment,' said Kathy Northamer, district president of Robert Half Technology and The Creative Group in Minnesota. 'We couldn't be prouder of our teams for making this company one of the best places to work in the state.'

About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. Find out more about Robert Half's research on workplace happiness in our report, IT'S TIME WE ALL WORK HAPPY.® The Secrets of the Happiest Companies and Employees.

SOURCE Robert Half

For further information: Jamie Carpen, (630) 733-9808, jamie.carpen@roberthalf.com

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 22:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
06:10pROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Named To 2019 Minnesota Best Places To Work List
PU
08/02ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
08/02PROTIVITI : Named Again to the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index
PR
08/01ROBERT HALF : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/01SURVEY : 82% Of CFOs Collaborating More With Their Firm's CIO
PU
07/26ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Recognized By Professional Woman's Magazine As Best ..
PU
07/25PROTIVITI : Honored with the Microsoft 2019 MSUS Partner Award - Diversity & Inc..
PR
07/25EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM : New Survey Reveals Productivity Peaks For Workers Acr..
PU
07/23ROBERT HALF : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 086 M
EBIT 2019 626 M
Net income 2019 459 M
Finance 2019 501 M
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 6 680 M
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 61,83  $
Last Close Price 55,99  $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold M. Messmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer
Sean Perry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frederick A. Richman Lead Independent Director
Robert J. Pace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL1.10%6 680
RANDSTAD N.V.10.03%8 980
ADECCO GROUP15.57%8 774
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD61.90%5 598
MANPOWERGROUP INC.35.60%5 256
JAC RECRUITMENT CO LTD37.80%965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group