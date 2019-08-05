Robert Half International : Named To 2019 Minnesota Best Places To Work List

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today it has been named to the 2019 Minnesota Best Places to Work list. This annual awards program, presented by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, is based on employee feedback gathered through an independent third-party survey of employees across Minnesota. Participating organizations were evaluated and ranked based on survey scores and winning companies were those whose workers rated them highest on such values as workplace fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation, benefits offerings and management practices.

'Our employees are our most important asset, and we are thrilled this accolade reaffirms that they enjoy being part of Robert Half,' said Jim Kwapick, district president of Robert Halfin Minnesota. 'Knowing how much we are valued by our staff is truly the greatest feeling.'

'Earning this amazing honor speaks volumes about the organizational culture we've developed and our overall focus on building a positive work environment,' said Kathy Northamer, district president of Robert Half Technology and The Creative Group in Minnesota. 'We couldn't be prouder of our teams for making this company one of the best places to work in the state.'

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. Find out more about Robert Half's research on workplace happiness in our report, IT'S TIME WE ALL WORK HAPPY.® The Secrets of the Happiest Companies and Employees.

