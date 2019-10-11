Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Robert Half International    RHI

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL

(RHI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Robert Half International : Named To 2019 Sacramento Best Places To Work List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 09:06am EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today it has been named to the 2019 Sacramento Best Places to Work list. This annual awards program, presented by the Sacramento Business Journal, is based on employee feedback gathered through an independent third-party survey. Participating organizations were evaluated and ranked based on survey scores, and the winning companies are those whose employees rated them highest on values such as workplace culture, compensation, benefits and management practices.

'We are incredibly thrilled to be recognized on the Best Places to Work list for the fifth consecutive year,' said Shantel Poole, branch manager of Robert Halfin Sacramento. 'Our teams set the bar high with an environment that's collaborative, supportive and fun.'

'This honor is a true testament to our culture of fostering workplace happiness,' said Jason King, metro market manager of Robert Half Technology in Sacramento. 'It's rewarding to see how all the amazing work our employees do makes an impact in our local community.'

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Halfis the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. Robert Halfhas staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. Find out more about Robert Half'sresearch on workplace happiness in the report IT'S TIME WE ALL WORK HAPPY.® The Secrets of the Happiest Companies and Employees.

SOURCE Robert Half

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 13:05:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
09:06aROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Named To 2019 Sacramento Best Places To Work List
PU
10/08ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Half Of Workers Surveyed Have Quit Due To A Bad Boss
PU
10/01SURVEY : Creative Teams Struggle With Technological Change
PU
09/30ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Southern Connecticut Offices Named To 2019 Top Workp..
PU
09/26ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Survey Looks At Popularity Of Wellness Benefits Amon..
PU
09/24PROTIVITI : Named to the 2019 Working Mother '100 Best Companies' List
PR
09/19SURVEY : Recent Work History Top Factor For Hiring Managers When Evaluating Tech..
PU
09/17ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Annual Suit Drive Wraps With Record Donations
PU
09/12ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : CFOs Operating More Like Chief Strategy Officers, Ac..
AQ
09/10ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Are Suits Still Suitable For Job Interviews? Manager..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 078 M
EBIT 2019 628 M
Net income 2019 460 M
Finance 2019 516 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
Capitalization 6 127 M
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 60,00  $
Last Close Price 53,04  $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold M. Messmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer
Paul F. Gentzkow President & COO-Staffing Services
Sean Perry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frederick A. Richman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL-8.48%6 127
RANDSTAD N.V.11.30%9 003
ADECCO GROUP17.83%8 825
MANPOWERGROUP INC.25.29%4 904
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.26.27%4 302
KFORCE INC.20.63%859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group