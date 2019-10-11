Robert Half International : Named To 2019 Sacramento Best Places To Work List

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today it has been named to the 2019 Sacramento Best Places to Work list. This annual awards program, presented by the Sacramento Business Journal, is based on employee feedback gathered through an independent third-party survey. Participating organizations were evaluated and ranked based on survey scores, and the winning companies are those whose employees rated them highest on values such as workplace culture, compensation, benefits and management practices.

'We are incredibly thrilled to be recognized on the Best Places to Work list for the fifth consecutive year,' said Shantel Poole, branch manager of Robert Halfin Sacramento. 'Our teams set the bar high with an environment that's collaborative, supportive and fun.'

'This honor is a true testament to our culture of fostering workplace happiness,' said Jason King, metro market manager of Robert Half Technology in Sacramento. 'It's rewarding to see how all the amazing work our employees do makes an impact in our local community.'

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Halfis the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. Robert Halfhas staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. Find out more about Robert Half'sresearch on workplace happiness in the report IT'S TIME WE ALL WORK HAPPY.® The Secrets of the Happiest Companies and Employees.

SOURCE Robert Half