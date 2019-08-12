Robert Half International : Protiviti Joins FAIR Institute as Founding Sponsor in Advisory Services to Advance the Use of Risk Quantification

RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has joined the FAIR Institute community as a Founding Sponsor in Advisory Services. The strategic sponsorship includes collaboration on thought leadership materials and sponsorship of FAIR's annual Risk Management Maturity Benchmarking Study, its FAIR conference and various chapter events throughout the next year.

"Cybersecurity incidents continue to take a significant toll on all types of organizations. By using the FAIR model to measure and manage information risk, we help CISOs speak the language of their boards and quantify the resources needed to strengthen their organization's cybersecurity defenses," said Andrew Retrum, a Protiviti managing director. "As an advisory sponsor with the FAIR Institute, we're able to evangelize the use of the FAIR model to increase adoption and practical application as a leading security and IT risk management practice."

The FAIR Institute is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the discipline of measuring and managing information risk. Its Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) has emerged as the international standard model for understanding, analyzing and quantifying information risk in financial terms. The Institute and its 5,600-member community focus on innovation, education and sharing best practices to advance the FAIR model and the information risk management profession.

"We're excited to have a consulting firm with Protiviti's caliber of expertise as our first Advisory Sponsor. We look forward to collaborating with the Protiviti team to advance the adoption of the FAIR model and help our members build quantitative risk management programs," said Jack Jones, chairman of the FAIR Institute.

Protiviti's Cyber Risk Quantification service, powered by the RiskLens Platform, delivers a continual, data-driven assessment of an organization's current state of cyber risk. Using the FAIR model, a Protiviti analyst can demonstrate the risk reduction of a control in financial terms and evaluate potential investments in cybersecurity technology to address evolving threats.

To learn more about the Protiviti Cyber Risk Quantification service, please click here. Membership in the FAIR Institute is free.

About the FAIR Institute

The FAIR Institute is an expert, non-profit organization led by information risk officers, CISOs and business executives, created to develop and share standard information risk management practices based on FAIR. Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) is the only international standard analytics model for information security and operational risk. FAIR helps organizations quantify and manage risk from the business perspective and enables cost-effective decision-making. To learn more and get involved visit: www.fairinstitute.org.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 20 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

