Robert Half International : Survey Reveals Cities Where Workers Are Most (And Least) Happy With Bosses

10/11/2018 | 02:28pm CEST

- Overall, 80 percent of workers are satisfied with their managers, survey data reveals

- Employees in Indianapolis, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami give the highest marks for the boss

- Boston; Phoenix; Washington, D.C.; Cincinnati; and Detroit office workers are least happy with their managers

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Do managers deserve a pat on the back? It depends on who you ask, according to new research from staffing firm OfficeTeam. While the majority of workers surveyed (80 percent) said they're happy with their bosses, 1 in 5 respondents gave their leaders less-than-stellar reviews.

Among workers in the 28 U.S. cities surveyed, those in Indianapolis, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Los Angelesand Miamiare most satisfied with their bosses. However, employees in Boston; Phoenix; Washington, D.C.; Cincinnati; and Detroitgave their supervisors the lowest marks.

Nearly half of respondents (49 percent) feel their manager is a good leader, and about one-third consider their boss a mentor (37 percent) and friend (34 percent). But not everyone shares these sentiments: Nearly a quarter of workers (23 percent) said their supervisor is a micromanager, and 16 percent went as far as saying they are incompetent. View an infographic about how professionals rank their bosses.

Additional findings:

  • Los Angeleshas the most workers who consider their supervisor a good leader (66 percent), mentor (55 percent) and friend (52 percent).
  • Bosses in Miamiare mostly likely to be described as micromanagers (39 percent), followed closely by those in New York(36 percent).

'An employee's working relationship with the boss has a significant impact on their job satisfaction and career success,' said Stephanie Naznitsky, executive director of OfficeTeam. 'Professionals are more engaged and productive in their roles when they're given some autonomy on projects and report to managers they can trust and learn from.'

About the Research
The survey was developed by OfficeTeam and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 2,800 workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments in 28 major U.S. cities.

About OfficeTeam
OfficeTeam, a Robert Halfcompany, is the nation's leading staffing service specializing in the temporary placement of highly skilled office and administrative support professionals. The company has more than 300 locations worldwide. For additional information, visit roberthalf.com/officeteam. Follow roberthalf.com/officeteam/blog for career and management advice.

SOURCE OfficeTeam

For further information: Shilpa Ahuja, (925) 913-2796, shilpa.ahuja@roberthalf.com

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 12:27:01 UTC
