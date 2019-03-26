Robert Half : Named Corporate Partner Of Year By Boys & Girls Clubs Of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today it has been named Corporate Partner of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay. The honor was presented to Robert Half at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay board recognition dinner on March 21.

For more than a decade, Robert Half and its offices in Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and Ft. Myers have given back to more than 5,000 children through Holiday Toy Drives and Club celebrations, bike builds and ongoing volunteer efforts at local Clubs.

"This is an incredible honor to be recognized by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, and we all share this recognition collectively," said Ryan Skubis, senior district director for Robert Half in Tampa. "As an organization, we aim to make a difference by serving others in communities in need of extending their reach and impact, and our partnership with the Clubs in Tampa Bay underscores our purpose. As a former Club kid, I know first-hand the lasting effect these relationships have in the lives of the children and their families."

This is the second time Robert Half has been recognized as a key partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay; the first acknowledgement was in 1999.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Robert Half family of employees and clients, who for 10 years, have made the magic of Christmas happen for more than 5,000 Tampa Bay youth," said Chris Letsos, CEO & President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay. "Every year this event continues to bring smiles and happy tears where they're needed most in our community."

