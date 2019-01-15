Robert Half : Selected For Forbes' 2019 List Of America's Best Employers For Diversity

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today that it was selected as one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity 2019. The 500 companies on the list are recognized for diversity efforts related to gender, ethnicity, LGBTQ+, age and disability.

The list is based on an independent survey of more than 50,000 U.S. workers from companies with more than 1,000 employees in the U.S. The complete evaluation included direct and indirect recommendations by workers, diversity among top executives and board members, publicly available diversity information, and key performance indicators.

"Our company motto, 'Ethics First,' guides our business practices and makes diversity and inclusion a priority for our organization," said Max Messmer, chairman and CEO of Robert Half. "The collective experience of all our employees helps us better serve the needs of our clients and job candidates."

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting, and Robert Half® Management Resources for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam® for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group® for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. For an in-depth look at how Robert Half is helping communities locally and across the globe, download its corporate citizenship report.

