Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Robert Half International    RHI

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL (RHI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robert Half : Selected For Forbes' 2019 List Of America's Best Employers For Diversity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 04:16pm EST

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today that it was selected as one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity 2019. The 500 companies on the list are recognized for diversity efforts related to gender, ethnicity, LGBTQ+, age and disability.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

The list is based on an independent survey of more than 50,000 U.S. workers from companies with more than 1,000 employees in the U.S. The complete evaluation included direct and indirect recommendations by workers, diversity among top executives and board members, publicly available diversity information, and key performance indicators.

"Our company motto, 'Ethics First,' guides our business practices and makes diversity and inclusion a priority for our organization," said Max Messmer, chairman and CEO of Robert Half. "The collective experience of all our employees helps us better serve the needs of our clients and job candidates."

About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting, and Robert Half® Management Resources for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam® for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group® for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide  and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. For an in-depth look at how Robert Half is helping communities locally and across the globe, download its corporate citizenship report.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-selected-for-forbes-2019-list-of-americas-best-employers-for-diversity-300778854.html

SOURCE Robert Half


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
04:16pROBERT HALF : Selected For Forbes' 2019 List Of America's Best Employers For Div..
PR
04:16pROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Selected For Forbes' 2019 List Of America's Best Emp..
AQ
09:04aROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 62 Percent Of Workers Would Relocate For A Job, Surv..
PU
01/09PROTIVITI : Expands Global Member Firm Network to Provide Business and Technolog..
PR
01/08ROBERT HALF : Signs Statement Of Support For The United Nations Global Compact A..
PR
01/08ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Signs Statement Of Support For The United Nations Gl..
AQ
01/07SURVEY : 73 Percent Of Workers Consider Health And Wellness Offerings When Choos..
PU
2018ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : The Oklahoman Names Robert Half A 2018 Top Workplace
PU
2018SURVEY : Nearly Half Of CFOs Don't Have A Succession Plan
PU
2018THE NEW PERFORMANCE REVIEW : Shorter And More Than Once A Year, Survey Says
PU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.