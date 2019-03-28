Log in
Robert Half : Tops Forbes' 2019 List Of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms

0
03/28/2019 | 08:18am EDT

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today it was named to Forbes' list of America's Best Recruiting Firms 2019. Robert Half ranked No. 1 on the list of top professional search firms.  

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

Forbes partnered with an independent research firm to survey 25,000 external recruiters and 5,000 human resources managers and job candidates. Respondents selected and rated organizations with which they've had experience; self-recommendations were not considered. Companies that met Forbes' requirements for number of recommendations and evaluation scores were included on their list.

"We are honored to be included on the list of America's Best Recruiting Firms, which reflects the views of those who know our industry best – recruiters, HR professionals and job candidates," said Harold M. Messmer, Jr., chairman and CEO of Robert Half. "Our teams provide outstanding service to our clients and candidates every day, and this is recognition for their efforts."  

About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam® for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group® for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-tops-forbes-2019-list-of-americas-best-professional-recruiting-firms-300820069.html

SOURCE Robert Half


© PRNewswire 2019
